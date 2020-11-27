Mandarin Oriental moves into Saudi Arabia with Al Faisaliah Hotel deal

Mandarin Oriental Hotel Group has signed an agreement with the Al Khozama Company to manage and ultimately brand the Al Faisaliah Hotel, Riyadh.

The group will take over the management in the first quarter of 2021.

The hotel is undergoing an extensive guestroom and public area renovation which will be completed at the end of 2021, after which it will be rebranded Mandarin Oriental Al Faisaliah, Riyadh.

The Al Faisaliah Hotel is in the heart of the central business district of Riyadh, providing easy access to corporate offices, government buildings, high end shopping, restaurants and cafés.

It forms an integral part of the mixed-use Al Faisaliah Centre, designed by Foster & Partners.

“The Al Faisaliah Hotel has been a leading light in Saudi Arabia’s hospitality sector since opening its doors 20 years ago.

“We are pleased to be partnering with Mandarin Oriental to further develop the hotel and to create the most luxurious and sophisticated property in the region,” said Khalid Abuhaimed, chief executive of Al Khozama.

The hotel comprises 321 guestrooms and suites, with new interiors designed by Adam Tihany Design, New York.

Also featured are a variety of refreshed restaurants, lounges and bars, including the popular top floor venue which commands outstanding views of the city.

Revitalised function spaces will cater to social events and business meetings, while an indoor swimming pool, male and female spa areas and a fitness centre complete the leisure facilities.

“We are delighted to further strengthen Mandarin Oriental’s presence in the Middle East by introducing the brand to Saudi Arabia and bringing the Group’s legendary service to Riyadh,” said James Riley, group chief executive of Mandarin Oriental Hotel Group.

“We look forward to collaborating with the Al Khozama Company in transforming the hotel into the city’s most exclusive luxury property,” he added.