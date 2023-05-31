Celebrate Father’s Day with a Spirits Masterclass at L’oscar London

In an ode to Father’s Day on the 18th June, L’oscar London is hosting a one night only spirits masterclass - “A Spirited Evening”. L’oscar London, an exclusive luxury hotel in the heart of Holborn, has collaborated with Bordeaux Distilling for a fun and charming evening on Saturday 17th June, taking guests on a journey through the senses where they will taste and savour the world of premium spirits from Bordeaux, France.

Throughout the evening there will be a tasting of 5 different premium spirits from Bordeaux, each paired with canapes created by the hotel’s Executive Chef. Spirit experts will be on hand to narrate the evening and ensure generous servings from each bottles are given to guests. For those who wish to continue the evening, guests are invited to enjoy a Côte de Boeuf and truffle fries, washed down with fantastic wine from Michel Reybier’s terroir. Please see details of the event below:

Date: Saturday 17th June

Time: 5pm-7pm

Price for tasting: £69.00 (per person)

Price for Côte de Boeuf and wine: £90.00 (for two guests)

For over 20 years, Michel Reybier has been setting the stage for a singular and highly distinctive contemporary vision of luxury and hospitality. In Switzerland, in France or in London, each of the Michel Reybier Hospitality expresses the values it holds dear: excellence, authenticity and simplicity. Whether in a hotel, a villa, private apartment, in the mountains or by the sea, countryside, in the heart of the vineyards, or in the city – a sole requirement: namely exceptional places that throb with a distinctive emotion. A sole ambition: to share a refined art of living, dedicated above all else to our guests’ well-being and pleasure.