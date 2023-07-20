MANDARIN ORIENTAL ANNOUNCES A NEW HOTEL AND BRANDED RESIDENCES IN MIAMI

Mandarin Oriental has announced an agreement to manage a new Mandarin Oriental hotel and branded residences in Brickell Key, Miami one of the city’s most prestigious neighbourhoods.

The new Mandarin Oriental, Miami and The Residences at Mandarin Oriental, Miami are set to open in 2030 and will set a new standard for luxury living. The project is being developed by Swire Properties, Mandarin Oriental’s joint-venture partner at the existing Mandarin Oriental, Miami, and will form part of the One Island Drive development, consisting of two towers connected by an amenity podium.

Located on a 3.5-acre waterfront site along the southwest portion of Brickell Key, a 44-acre island developed by Swire, the project will enjoy a prime location in Miami. Brickell Key offers an exclusive and secure environment, with easy access to Miami’s colourful energy for residents and guests.

The new-build hotel will feature 151 guestrooms including 60 suites, as well as 61 private Residences and 28 hotel Residences, all enjoying spectacular ocean and city views. Kohn Pederson Fox will design the exterior architecture and Parisian designer Laura Gonzales will create the hotel interiors. Thai firm Shma will lead the lush landscape architecture throughout the property. A variety of dynamic restaurants and bars, flexible meeting and event space as well as an expansive Spa at Mandarin Oriental will offer guests and local residents a compelling lifestyle choice.

Adjacent to the hotel, a stand-alone tower will house 220 Residences at Mandarin Oriental, comprising 2-4 bedroom residences and two exclusive penthouses. The Residences will be designed by Parisian designer Tristan Auer and all residences will be managed by Mandarin Oriental providing a unique lifestyle with the best of both worlds: the comforts of a private home combined with the unsurpassed amenities and legendary service for which the brand is renowned.

James Riley, Group Chief Executive of Mandarin Oriental Hotel Group, expressed his excitement about the project, saying, “I’m thrilled to be continuing our collaboration with Swire Properties, bringing a new level of Mandarin Oriental’s renowned hospitality and luxury to Miami. The new Mandarin Oriental, Miami hotel and residences are set to redefine hospitality and residential living in this vibrant metropolis.”



Miami is known for its art deco architecture and beautiful beaches, while offering a vibrant cultural scene. From the Wynwood Walls to the Art Deco Historic District in South Beach, Brickell Key provides easy access to the city’s range of inspirational and cultural experiences