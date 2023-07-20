Qatar Airways Soars to Toulouse, Expanding French Network

Qatar Airways has begun its new direct service from Doha, Qatar to Toulouse, France, this July, marking Qatar Airways’ latest efforts to expand its network in France.

The highly anticipated inaugural flight becomes the fourth destination in France after the airline’s recent additions of Nice and Lyon.

Passengers were greeted with French delicacies and music at the departure gate of Hamad International Airport (DOH). Onboard the inaugural flight, QR047 carried esteemed passengers including Qatar Airways Group Chief Executive, His Excellency Mr. Akbar Al Baker, as well as the Ambassador of France to the State of Qatar, His Excellency Mr. Jean-Baptiste Faivre. The flight was received by the Ambassador of the State of Qatar to France, His Excellency Sheikh Ali bin Jassem Al Thani, and the Chairman of the Board of Toulouse-Blagnac Airport, Mr. Philippe Crébassa.

The new direct service to Toulouse is operated by an Airbus A330-200, with 24 Business Class seats and 236 Economy Class seats. Synonymous with excellence, the inaugural flight included a French curated dining menu to all its passengers, as well as a box of the luxurious Pierre Hermé macarons and various other giveaways at both the departure and arrival gates to celebrate the new route.

A press conference was held by Qatar Airways Group Chief Executive, H.E. Mr. Akbar Al Baker, and by the Chairman of the Board of Toulouse-Blagnac Airport, Mr. Philippe Crébassa to announce the national carrier of the State of Qatar’s expansion in the French market, as well as future collaborative opportunities between both exciting cities.

Qatar Airways Group Chief Executive, His Excellency Mr. Akbar Al Baker, said: “Qatar Airways’ expanded footprint into France will serve to strengthen the trade, tourism and commercial links between our two countries and, of course, set the stage for future opportunities. Our new routes such as Toulouse, Nice and Lyon consolidate Qatar Airways’ position as one of the leading carrier in France in terms of destinations.

Chairman of the Board of Toulouse-Blagnac Airport, Mr. Philippe Crébassa, said: “The opening of this route to Doha today is a proud moment for Toulouse-Blagnac Airport. We are delighted that Qatar Airways, one of the best airlines in the world, has chosen Toulouse to accelerate its development. Travellers from the south-west of France now have a direct route to the Middle East.

“The Doha hub will facilitate connections with Asia, Africa and Oceania for our French and international customers. This opening also creates new opportunities for international air freight transport from Toulouse.

I would like to thank all the tourism promotion and economic development institutions in Toulouse and the Occitanie region that have worked with us on this project.”

The vibrant city of Toulouse is another must-visit destination in France. This city holds over 2,000 years of history carrying many musical and artistic traditions, creating a lively and energetic city to visit. Travellers can explore nature, art, history, sports, and most notably, its distinct architecture.