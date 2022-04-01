Ryanair to offer Lapland flights this winter

Ryanair has announced flights from Stansted to Lapland for the festive season.

With four weekly flights starting from November 3rd, it’s the perfect opportunity to take the trip of a lifetime to the ultimate land of festive cheer.

Located in Finland’s northernmost region, Lapland is a stunning location filled with magical experiences that kids (big and small) will never forget.

Experience a sleigh ride with a real-life reindeer, swap dog walking for husky sledding, stay in a cosy log cabin, see the Northern Lights and last but not least, meet the main man himself together with his team of elves and reindeer.

ADVERTISEMENT

While sunny beaches and tropical tans are widely on the minds, there’s no better time to beat the flock and book a once in a lifetime trip to Lapland to celebrate Christmas in style.

Ryanair director of marketing, Dara Brady, said: “Bring some joy to your little ones this winter with a surprise trip to the home of Christmas magic.

“With low fares available, put a trip to Lapland on the Christmas list this year for an experience the family will never forget.”