Jet2.com and Jet2CityBreaks put biggest ever City Breaks programme on sale for Winter 24/25

There is more fantastic news for holidaymakers looking to book ahead for next winter, as Jet2.com and Jet2CityBreaks have launched their biggest ever programme of Winter City Breaks for 24/25.

The expanded programme, from the UK’s third largest airline and largest operator of European city breaks, includes more choice and increased capacity, making 24/25 the companies’ biggest Winter City Breaks programme to date.

Nine popular city break destinations are on sale for Winter 24/25, with flights and city breaks available from Birmingham, East Midlands, Glasgow, Leeds Bradford, Manchester, Newcastle International and London Stansted Airports.

This huge programme means there are nine magical city breaks destinations to choose from next winter, including Athens, Barcelona, Budapest, Krakow, Paris, Prague, Rome, Vienna and Venice. The expanded programme means more flights and city breaks on sale, and this is in direct response to strong demand from customers and independent travel agents.

The exciting programme includes additional services to Athens from Birmingham Airport, Barcelona from Leeds Bradford Airport, and Rome from London Stansted Airport, meaning services will operate year-round to these destinations from the three bases.

In addition, Jet2.com and Jet2CityBreaks have also added additional capacity to Prague from Birmingham Airport and to Barcelona from Manchester Airport.

This unrivalled programme means there are over 600,000 seats on sale to city break destinations across Europe, representing a capacity increase of 10% when compared to Winter 23/24.

With friendly flight times and long-weekend and mid-week breaks available, Jet2.com and Jet2CityBreaks’ Winter 24/25 programme provides fantastic flexibility whether holidaymakers are looking to travel on a city break in winter, at Christmas or during the February half-term.

When booking a city break, customers can choose from a flight-only option with Jet2.com or an ATOL protected package holiday with Jet2CityBreaks available for a low £60 per person deposit.

Package options with Jet2CityBreaks include flights with Jet2.com, including 22kg free hold luggage and 10kg of free cabin baggage, as well as a choice of 2-5-star hotels in central locations, providing the perfect base from which to explore and experience the best city break destinations in Europe.

The companies will shortly announce details about their much-anticipated Christmas Markets programme.

Steve Heapy, CEO of Jet2.com and Jet2holidays, said: “The demand we are seeing for next winter is telling us that people are wanting to book further ahead and get their winter holidays booked in, which is why we have put this expanded Winter City Breaks programme on sale today. With more choice and increased capacity, it is our biggest Winter City Breaks programme to date. Thanks to this unrivalled programme, which offers huge choice and flexibility, discovering and exploring the best European cities with Jet2.com and Jet2CityBreaks has never been so easy. As more people look to escape on a city break this winter with an airline and tour operator they can trust, we are confident that these flights and city breaks will sell exceptionally well.”

The full Jet2.com and Jet2CityBreaks Winter 24/25 programme announced today is as follows:

Birmingham Airport:

Eight leisure city destinations on sale – Athens (up to two weekly flights, including additional services from late November through to early February, making it a year-round destination), Barcelona (up to two weekly flights), Budapest (up to two weekly flights), Rome (up to four weekly flights), Krakow (up to two weekly flights), Prague (additional capacity means up to four weekly flights), Venice (up to two weekly flights) and Vienna (up to two weekly flights).

East Midlands

Two leisure city destinations on sale – Krakow (up to two weekly flights) and Prague (up to two weekly flights).

Glasgow Airport:

Three leisure city destinations on sale – Rome (up to two weekly flights), Krakow (up to two weekly flights) and Prague (up to two weekly flights).

Leeds Bradford Airport:

Six city break destinations on sale – Barcelona (up to two weekly flights, including additional services from late November through to early February, making it a year-round destination), Budapest (up to two weekly services), Paris (up to four weekly services), Rome (up to two weekly flights), Krakow (up to two weekly services) and Prague (up to two weekly services).

London Stansted Airport:

Two leisure city destinations on sale – Athens (up to two weekly flights) and Rome (up to four weekly flights, including additional services from late November through to early February, making it a year-round destination).

Manchester Airport:

Eight leisure city destinations on sale – Athens (up to two weekly flights), Barcelona (increased frequency means up to four weekly flights now available through the whole of winter), Budapest (up to four weekly flights), Rome (up to four weekly flights), Krakow (up to four weekly flights), Prague (up to four weekly flights), Vienna (up to two weekly flights) and Venice (up to two weekly flights).

Newcastle International Airport:

Three leisure city destinations on sale – Rome (up to two weekly services), Krakow (up to two weekly flights) and Prague (up to two weekly flights).