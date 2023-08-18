A BTN Exclusive with JS ANAND Founder & CEO Leva Hotels & Resorts

Named as part of Forbes’ Top Travel and Tourism Leaders in 2023 and one of the Most Powerful Leaders in Dubai by Arabian Business Magazine, with over 20 years of experience in the hospitality industry and an impeccable record of notable achievements, JS Anand is a prominent hotelier and passionate corporate leader. After earning his diploma in hotel management, he refined his hands-on management style as he advanced through senior roles in world-class hospitality companies.

He has been featured on the Power 50 - Most Influential Leaders by Hotelier Middle East, Executive Power list 2023: The Most Influential Hotel Leaders in the Middle East, Most Innovative Business Leaders Inspiring The World 2022 by The Excelligent Magazine, and Most Influential Entrepreneurs From Dubai To Watch in 2022 By The Gulf Entrepreneur Magazine.

People-centric and future-focused, JS aims to make an impact on the hospitality industry by building on the importance of employee well-being and satisfaction, creating an unforgettable service culture that gains global recognition, and being more involved in humanitarian causes around the world.

Building long-lasting connections play a pivotal role in his work, especially in his mission to propel LEVA across the MENA region and Europe.

JS is a charismatic corporate leader with a hands-on management style. He lives by the company’s core values that are firmly focused on delivering, efficiently and effectively, what was promised to its stakeholders and clients. Now he is committed to creating the best lifestyle hotels in the Middle East and beyond, becoming one of the leading hotel management companies dedicated to clarity, transparency, and delivering on its promises to clients and stakeholders.

BTN Caught up with Mr Annand and posed the following questions to him:

BTN: What are your / your organization’s core areas of focus when it comes to investment? I.e in the areas of innovation, sustainability, human capital, and/or technology

JSA: LEVA Hotels is dedicated to excellence in hospitality, with core areas of focus centred around Guest and Employee Satisfaction. Our investment strategy prioritizes innovation, sustainability, human capital, and technology, forming the bedrock of our business approach and driving our commitment to delivering exceptional guest experiences. This dedication is augmented by our commitment to offer Proprietary Hotel Management solutions for hotel owners, underpinned by a bespoke approach to hospitality management.

Elaborating on the main pillars that constitute the foundation of our Guest and employee satisfaction, our key focus is currently divided into the following areas :

● Innovation: At LEVA Hotels, we lead with innovation by offering forward-looking and adaptable solutions to our valued hotel owners and stakeholders. Staying at the forefront of industry trends is ingrained in our ethos, as we continually invest in pioneering solutions and technologies that amplify the guest experience. This involves leveraging cutting-edge advancements in guest service automation, in tandem with fostering strategic alliances with premier distribution partners, advanced revenue management systems, cloud-based PMS systems, and digital optimization. We also cultivate a culture of innovation within our workforce, nurturing creative ideas from our employees to foster continuous growth and improvement.

● Sustainability: Our unwavering commitment to environmental stewardship and sustainable practices sets LEVA Hotels apart. Our investments are directed towards eco-friendly initiatives and technologies that actively reduce our ecological footprint, conserve vital resources like energy and water, and minimize waste. Our efforts encompass initiatives such as paperless and digital check-ins, in partnership with The Digital Hotelier, and a dedication to partnering with suppliers who align with our eco-conscious vision for guest room amenities. Collaborations with organizations like Emirates Environmental Group further underscore our commitment. This approach extends to providing sustainable and adaptable management solutions to hotel owners through our distinct brand concepts, conversion expertise, and profitable business models.

● Human Capital: The core of our philosophy centers on “People First and Future-Focused.” Acknowledging the intrinsic value of our employees, we allocate resources to invest in their growth, well-being, and engagement. Through comprehensive training and development programs, we empower our team members with the tools required to excel in their roles and cultivate a trajectory for advancement.

Our organizational culture emphasizes a “Have fun, get the job done” ethos, setting a stage for peak performance. Additionally, we foster an inclusive and supportive work environment, celebrating diversity, teamwork, creativity, and leadership.

● Technology: Positioned as one of the fundamental pillars of the LEVA brand, technology plays an integral role in an ever-evolving hospitality landscape. Our investments in state-of-the-art technology solutions bolster operational efficiency, optimize revenue management, and prioritize data security. We extend our technological prowess to guest-centric platforms, facilitating seamless online booking, digital check-ins, reputation management tools, and personalized guest communications. Embracing technology ensures that we remain agile in meeting the dynamic needs of today’s discerning travelers.

All in all, LEVA Hotels is dedicated to delivering exceptional hospitality experiences through a strategic investment focus on innovation, sustainability, human capital, and technology. These four pillars together forge the path towards unrivalled guest satisfaction, operational excellence, and a lasting impact on the hospitality industry

BTN: What is your outlook for the hospitality industry in the Middle East in 2023 and beyond?

JSA : I hold an optimistic yet cautious perspective on the trajectory of the hospitality industry in the Middle East throughout 2023 and the years ahead. The Middle East has historically stood as a significant nexus for both tourism and business travel, a trend that I anticipate will persist, drawing in globetrotters from every corner of the world. These are my top 4 predictions for 2023 and beyond:

Focus on Sustainability and Wellness: Sustainability and wellness trends are expected to gain further momentum in the region. Travelers are becoming increasingly conscious of their impact on the environment and are seeking accommodations that align with their values. Hotels that prioritize sustainable practices, eco-friendly initiatives, and wellness offerings are likely to see a competitive advantage.

Technological Advancements: The Middle Eastern hospitality sector is set to continue its enthusiastic embrace of technological advancements, aimed at refining guest experiences and streamlining operational efficiency. The foreseeable horizon holds an uptick in the integration of contactless technologies, customer service solutions driven by artificial intelligence, and the astute utilization of data analytics. These measures are geared towards crafting personalized guest offerings and elevating revenue management strategies.

Diversification of Offerings: A notable shift on the horizon is the expansion of the offerings within the hospitality sector. The discerning palate of modern travelers is steering the demand towards experiential travel and distinctive brand concepts. This translates to a burgeoning desire for establishments that prioritize functionality, avant-garde design, convenience, and contemporary aesthetics. The resultant effect is the emergence of boutique hotels and immersive niche experiences that cater to this evolving preference.

Continued Government Support: Governments across the Middle East have displayed a firm understanding of the economic potential and job-creation capacity of the tourism sector. Their continued investment in infrastructure, strategic marketing initiatives, and policies that facilitate seamless travel will indubitably play a pivotal role in the industry’s sustained growth and prosperity.

BTN: What does your panel/presentation/workshop at FHS focus on and what will delegates be able to take away from your session?

JSA: The focus of my panel/presentation/workshop at FHS centers around the thriving success of lifestyle mid-scale hotels through their unique communication strategies. These establishments have embarked on innovative communication pathways, leveraging platforms that outpace traditional methods prevalent in today’s hotel communication landscape. This emphasis on communication emerges as the pivotal differentiator.

Moreover, I delve into the dynamic between smaller, independent hotels and major hotel chains. Smaller hotels possess the agility to infuse creativity into their offerings, a luxury that major chains often struggle with. The challenge for large chains lies in their difficulty in fostering innovation and introducing novel brand concepts. Currently, there seems to be a gap in the market for a product capable of substantially boosting growth rates and bottom-line profits without necessitating exorbitant investments. From an investor’s standpoint, the pivotal driver here is financial gain.

In this context, my discussion leans towards the rationale behind investing in mid-market lifestyle hotels. The inherent efficiency and profitability of such investments come to the fore. Choosing the mid-market lifestyle segment often yields more substantial returns within a shorter investment timeframe. This stands in contrast to the luxury sector, which caters to a more specific investor group due to its higher entry costs and longer intervals for asset appreciation returns, as opposed to annual cash-on-cash returns.

Delegates can anticipate gaining a comprehensive understanding of the evolving landscape in the hospitality industry, particularly in the realm of lifestyle mid-scale hotels. This insight encompasses the novel communication strategies that have fueled their success, the advantages they hold over major chains in terms of creativity, and the financial rationale behind investing in the mid-market lifestyle segment. This knowledge equips delegates with valuable insights that can guide their decision-making processes and strategic considerations in the ever-changing hospitality sector.

BTN: What are you personally looking forward to most from your attendance at FHS 2023?

JSA: I eagerly anticipate connecting with potential business partners and esteemed thought leaders, forging connections with industry peers, cultivating opportunities that harmonize with our brand’s expansion objectives, and delving into emerging trends and innovative solutions. Most notably, I am excited to unveil an invigorating lifestyle hotel concept that is steadily carving its niche within the underserved affordable luxury segment. This concept is taking shape as we oversee property transformations and management across Europe, the Middle East, and Africa.

Being a speaker or panelist holds a special allure for me. The prospect of sharing our organizational journey, navigating challenges, and celebrating achievements with a wider audience is immensely gratifying. This endeavor aligns seamlessly with our steadfast commitment to innovation, as we introduce fresh and distinctive brand concepts to the industry.

Moreover, FHS presents an invaluable opportunity for reconnecting with industry peers and colleagues who may have been distant. Meaningful conversations with fellow hospitality professionals can catalyze new collaborations and the exchange of invaluable best practices.

In essence, my anticipation for FHS 2023 is rooted in the excitement of networking, knowledge sharing, innovative presentations, and collaborative reconnection. These aspects collectively embody my dedication to propelling growth and evolution within the dynamic landscape of hospitality.

