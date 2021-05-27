Málaga to re-join Qatar Airways network in July

The holiday destination of Málaga will return to Qatar Airways’ route network from July 2nd as Spain begins to ease travel restrictions for tourists.

Málaga is a firm favourite with holidaymakers around the world, and fully vaccinated travellers will soon be able to visit once again.

Qatar Airways Group chief executive, Akbar Al Baker, said: “As the world begins to open up again, we at Qatar Airways stand ready to take the lead in supporting the global economic and social recovery as demonstrated by our support for tourism in Spain.

“Spain has always been a strategically important country for our airline, as reflected by our deep partnership with Iberia and steady rebuild of our Spain network.

“Our global network continues to rebuild and expand even in these challenging times.”

Málaga is a beautiful and cosmopolitan city nestled along Spain’s Costa del Sol in the southern region of Andalusia.

The destination became the third Spanish city for Qatar Airways network in June 2018 and will be served by flights on Friday and Sunday from Doha.

The seasonal service will operate from July to September 12th.

Qatar Airways operates a total of 19 weekly flights to and from Spain, with daily Barcelona flights, ten weekly Madrid flights and the soon to resume two weekly Málaga flights.