Make the most of May with the Aer Lingus’ Manchester long-haul flash sale

Aer Lingus has launched a flash sale for UK customers seeking a summer break in North America on all direct US routes from Manchester.

Super savings can be made on flights from Manchester to New York, with flights available from just £275 each way when booked as a return journey.

Customers can also make the most of great value fares to the ‘Sunshine State’ this summer, by enjoying trips to Orlando, Florida from as little as £310 each way, when booked as a return journey.

Aer Lingus customers can enjoy the special fares for flights to both US destinations when booked between the 26 and 30 of May, for travel between 1 July and 31 August 2022.

Susanne Carberry, Chief Customer Officer at Aer Lingus said: “As the peak summer travel period approaches and people look to get away, we wanted to give our UK customers a May to remember by launching a great value sale on all our North American services from Manchester.

“There really has never been a better time to plan that well needed summer break to the US and enjoy a warm Irish welcome on all our flights from Manchester”.

Last year Aer Lingus introduced these two transatlantic routes from Manchester, providing new direct transatlantic services for customers from the north of England.

Both the New York and Orlando services marked the airline’s first non-stop transatlantic flights to the US from the UK, becoming a popular alternative to flights via the airline’s Dublin hub.

However, customers travelling from the UK can also connect onto the US via Dublin from 11 regional airports, including Heathrow, Gatwick, Manchester, Birmingham, Edinburgh, Glasgow, Exeter, Newquay, Newcastle, Bristol and Leeds Bradford.

Connecting to North America with Aer Lingus via its Dublin hub, UK travellers can experience the benefit of US Immigration Pre-clearance before they depart which allows them to arrive into the US like a domestic passenger, avoiding any lengthy immigration queues.

Customers travelling to Orlando will be able to explore the many adrenaline-fueled theme parks, shop till they drop at the countless outlets, or bask in the heat on the Sunshine State’s wonderful beaches.

When it comes to summertime city escapes, there is no need to look any further than The Big Apple. Soak up the stupendous skyline and experience the hustle and bustle of metropolitan Manhattan, boasting some of the most famous landmarks in the world.

Those travelling from Manchester to New York can enjoy a more sustainable travel experience on Aer Lingus’ state-of-the-art A321neo LR, which also operates to Newark, Washington DC, Philadelphia and Toronto from Dublin and to New York JFK and Boston from Shannon.

Aer Lingus’ next generation sustainable aircraft, feature greater fuel-efficiency with a 15% reduction in fuel burn and a 50% reduction in noise footprint, compared to previous generation aircraft.

Customers on all flights to North America with Aer Lingus will enjoy complimentary meals and drinks, endless hours of in-flight entertainment including the latest movie releases, TV boxsets, games and music.

Along with Wi-fi and the PressReader app which offers customers over 7,000 digital newspapers & magazines via their smart device, customers can also clear US Customs and Border controls at both Dublin and Shannon airports.

To make travel easier, Aer Lingus has partnered with VeriFLY so that Aer Lingus customers can ensure all of their COVID-19 related documentation is verified before travel in the VeriFLY app.

Aer Lingus is nominated as Europe’s Leading Low-Cost Airline 2022 by World Travel Awards.