Sophos Hotels SA and AIMS Hospitality to form independent hotel group in KSA

Sophos Hotels SA, one of the leading third party hotel operators in Europe, and AIMS Hospitality, one of the foremost investors in the hospitality sector in Saudi Arabia, announced the signing a memorandum of understanding to launch and develop the first international independent hotel management company in KSA. They have initially agreed on developing and operating several properties located in Jeddah and Makkah cities that comprise over 2,000 keys.

Fernand Donnet, President and CEO, Sophos Hotels said, “I would like to thank the ministry of investment for easing the process of obtaining the service license for Sophos Hotels in KSA , We are thrilled to expand our business and to invest in the Saudi hospitality market which is witnessing one of the fastest & highest growth rates in the world, and to build long term partnership with AIMS Hospitality, together will reciprocate our expertise and further enhance our reach in this fast-growing market, as well as across the entire GCC region.”

Muhammed Al Amir, CEO, AIMS Hospitality added, “Saudi Arabia redefined its tourism and hospitality sectors under Saudi Vision 2030, which increased demand for international expertise in hotel management, We are looking forward to building a trustworthy partnership with Sophos Hotels which shall transform a great combinate, of the Swiss hospitality expertise and local know how to create the ideal Hotel Management model.”

Sophos Hotels SA was founded in 2006 in Switzerland and is currently developing and operating over 40 independent and internationally branded hotels around the world, with a diversified portfolio featuring classic luxury, lifestyle upscale and midscale hotels, ski and beach resorts, Its business model extends flexible terms of management agreement to investors, who shall be relieved from day-to-day operations hassles and obtain high operational profit margin, Simultaneously the brands have confidence with the certainty that the hotel will be efficiently run under an experienced third party, who will maintain the brand image and standards.

Sophos Hotels SA has built through the decades strategic relationships with several prominent international brands such as: Marriott, Hilton, Hyatt and Wyndham.

