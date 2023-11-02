Aer Lingus and American Airlines further expand codeshare offering customers more choice on travel t

Aer Lingus has today further expanded its codeshare agreement with American Airlines, to allow customers to book more transatlantic flights via both airlines’ websites.

Under the agreement, customers can now purchase flights with Aer Lingus or American Airlines between Dublin-Philadelphia (PHL) and Dublin-Chicago (ORD).

This provides increased travel options for travellers flying from the UK to the US, with Aer Lingus, with improved flexibility on transatlantic routes.

The codeshare arrangement between both airlines, which launched last year, currently enables Aer Lingus customers to book direct flights from Dublin to Charlotte in North Carolina and Dallas-Fort Worth in Texas with American Airlines via aerlingus.com.

Today’s announcement marks a crucial step forward in Aer Lingus’ arrangement with American Airlines as well as the existing wider Atlantic Joint Business (AJB) partnership, which includes American Airlines, British Airways, Iberia and Finnair.

Customers travelling with Aer Lingus can also book codeshare connecting travel with American Airlines to destinations such as Albuquerque, New Mexico, (ABQ), Nashville, Tennessee (BNA), Dallas-Fort Worth (DFW), Las Vegas (LAS), Kansas City (MCI), Portland, Oregon (PDX) San Jose, California (SJC), Tampa, Florida (TPA) and Tucson, Arizona (TUS).

Aer Lingus joined the Atlantic Joint Business in 2020. The integrated arrangement has brought significant benefits to millions of passengers including lower fares and access to more destinations with better aligned schedules and frequencies, to millions of passengers since its launch in 2010.

For further information, please visit aerlingus.com.