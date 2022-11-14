Major All-Inclusive Resort Brand Set to Debut in Saint Lucia

In what is the most anticipated debut in Saint Lucia in years, AMR Collection’s Zoetry brand is set to open its doors next month.

The new Zoëtry Marigot Bay St. Lucia, a reimagining of one of the Caribbean’s signature resort properties, will officially welcome guests on Dec. 1.

The 124-suite Hyatt-portfolio resort is set on the iconic Marigot Bay, long considered one of the most stunning bays in all of the region.

It immediately becomes one of the top all-inclusive resorts on an island known for its collection of high-level, everything-included properties ranging from Sandals-branded resorts to the recently-rebranded Stolen Time by Rendezvous.

The boutique-style resort also represents the first-ever Zoëtry in the Eastern Caribbean, part of a broad expansion push for parent company Apple Leisure Group.

Amenities range from a world-class marina to a pair of pools, one infinity and one lagoon-style, to one of the Caribbean’s most celebrated spas.

There’s also access to the spectacular, palm-filled stretch of sand in the middle of Marigot Bay that can only be reached via boat.

It’s a dramatic transformation for a signature Saint Lucia property, and a testament to ALG’s ability to take luxury resorts to the next level — while converting them to all-inclusive in the process.

Zoëtry Marigot Bay St. Lucia is part of the Hyatt portfolio; Hyatt acquired Apple Leisure Group last year.

