Book your winter break with Emirates Holidays to earn double Skywards Miles

Travellers in the UAE can look forward to double Skywards Miles and more when they book their winter break packages with Emirates Holidays.

For this winter, Emirates Holidays has designed tailored packages starting from AED 2,530 to iconic destinations with a variety of offers to choose from – catering for families with kids stay for free offers, and complimentary upgrades for couples looking for a romantic retreat or just wanting to indulge in a luxurious holiday. Customers can let Emirates Holidays take care of booking their holiday, and experience some of the most stunning resorts in top leisure destinations like the Maldives, Mauritius, Seychelles, Sri Lanka, Thailand, Malaysia, Bali, Langkawi, London, Paris, Istanbul and Zurich. Customers can also enjoy flexible payment options with a low deposit of only 199 per person when booking 30 days ahead.

Emirates Holidays enhanced its Skywards Miles earning proposition to be much more rewarding. Emirates Skywards members will now earn 1 Skywards Mile per AED 15 spend, over and above the Skywards Miles earned for Emirates flights that are part of the package. For a limited time only, Emirates Holidays is offering double Skywards Miles for all packaged holidays bookings made by 1 December 2022. That means customers will get 2 Skywards Miles for every AED 15 spend over and above the Skywards Miles earned for the Emirates flights.

After signing into their Emirates Skywards account on emiratesholidays.ae, customers can view the additional Skywards Miles they are eligible to earn in addition to the Skywards Miles for their Emirates flight. Members can also spend their Skywards Miles for Emirates Holidays packages by calling the Contact Centre on 800 4969.

A family of 4 travelling to Mauritius for 5 nights in December or January at a five star resort such as Radisson Blue Azuri Resort and Spa can enjoy 15 % savings on stay, kids stay free offers, and complimentary upgrade to an all-inclusive package for around AED 24,244. Normally, the person making the booking would earn 1,356 Skywards Miles for their Emirates Holidays package. With the double Skywards Miles campaign, the booker will earn 2,712 Skywards Miles for the holiday package. On top of that, each of the family members will earn a minimum of 2,100 Skywards Miles for their flight which can be pooled into a My Family Emirates Skywards account.

Travellers booking with Emirates Holidays can enjoy peace of mind knowing they’re flying in comfort and safety with Emirates. Emirates Holidays also provides 24/7 support throughout the trip to offer guidance whenever it’s needed.

The package offers are valid for bookings made until 1 December 2022, for travel until 31 March 2023. *All packages include return tickets on Emirates.