Las Vegas Gears Up for Labor Day Weekend Extravaganza with Unmissable Entertainment

Long considered the unofficial end to the summer season, Labor Day Weekend always promises an exciting lineup of entertainment and activities in Las Vegas.

For a convenient transportation option over the busy weekend, visitors can hop on the Las Vegas Monorail, which offers seven stations throughout the Strip. Discounted tickets can be purchased here.

Incredible Concerts from the Music Industry’s Finest

From headlining residencies to superstar-studded concerts, there’s a show for everyone in Las Vegas this Labor Day Weekend.

Here are some top highlights:

Soulful songstress Adele continues her residency at The Colosseum at Caesars Palace on Friday, Sept. 1 and Saturday, Sept. 2.

R&B artist Brent Faiyaz takes the stage at The Chelsea at The Cosmopolitan of Las Vegas on Sunday, Sept. 3.

DJ and producer Wooli plays a set at the Downtown Las Vegas Events Center on Friday, Sept. 1.

Pop diva Lady Gaga kicks off another run of her Jazz & Piano residency at Dolby Live at Park MGM on Thursday, Aug. 31, with additional shows on Saturday, Sept. 2 and Sunday, Sept. 3.

Alternative rock band Young the Giant plays an installment of the Downtown Rocks Concert Series at Fremont Street Experience on Saturday, Sept. 2.

Brooklyn Bowl Las Vegas at The LINQ Promenade presents a weekend of concerts during the holiday weekend, with shows from emo rockers Senses Fail (Friday, Sept. 1), rock band Puddle of Mudd (Saturday, Sept. 2) and rapper Scarface (Sunday, Sept. 3).

Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star Erika Jayne continues her residency at House of Blues Las Vegas at Mandalay Bay Resort & Casino from Friday, Sept. 1 to Sunday, Sept. 3.

MGM Grand Garden Arena at MGM Grand Hotel & Casino offers two concerts during the holiday weekend, with country rap artist Jelly Roll (Friday, Sept. 1) taking the stage before LL Cool J’s The F.O.R.C.E. Live (Saturday, Sept. 2) brings the noise with The Roots, DJ Jazzy Jeff, Rakim, Salt N Pepa, Ice T and DJ Z-Trip.



Alternative rock band Counting Crows plays a show at the Pearl Theater at Palms Casino Resort on Saturday, Sept. 2.

Indie rock band Weezer makes a stop in Vegas during the holiday weekend with a show at Bakkt Theater at Planet Hollywood Resort & Casino on Friday, Sept. 1.

Country superstar Luke Bryan continues his residency at the Resorts World Theatre at Resorts World Las Vegas on Saturday, Sept. 2 and Sunday, Sept. 3.

Drake teams up with 21 Savage for two shows at T-Mobile Arena on Friday, Sept. 1 and Saturday, Sept. 2.

New wave band The B-52s are back for another run at The Venetian Theatre at The Venetian Resort Las Vegas, with shows taking place during the holiday weekend on Saturday, Sept. 2 and Sunday, Sept. 3.

Splash Bashes with Spectacular Sounds

Fabulous pool parties are synonymous with summer in Las Vegas. The end-of-the-season celebration offers several options, with fantastic DJs taking the booth at dayclubs throughout the destination, including:

Nervo (Friday, Sept. 1), Tiësto (Saturday, Sept. 2) and RL Grime (Sunday, Sept. 3) at Ayu Dayclub at Resorts World Las Vegas.

Dillon Francis and Cody Ko (Friday, Sept. 1), Marshmello (Saturday, Sept. 2) and Gryffin (Sunday, Sept. 3) at Encore Beach Club at Wynn Las Vegas.

DJ Kittie (Thursday, Aug. 31), DJ Buza (Friday, Sept. 1), Justin Credible (Saturday, Sept. 2) and DJ Nova (Sunday, Sept. 3) at LIQUID Pool Lounge at ARIA Resort & Casino.

DJ CLA (Thursday, Aug. 31), Eric D-Lux (Friday, Sept. 1) and DJ Pauly D (Saturday, Sept. 2) at Marquee Dayclub at The Cosmopolitan of Las Vegas.

Timmy Trumpet (Friday, Sept. 1), Alesso (Saturday, Sept. 2) and Fisher (Sunday, Sept. 3) at TAO Beach Dayclub at The Venetian Resort Las Vegas.

Steve Aoki (Saturday, Sept. 2) at Wet Republic Ultra Pool at MGM Grand Hotel & Casino.

Thrilling Nightlife with World-Class DJs

The party doesn’t stop when the sun goes down in Vegas. Bumpin’ beats can be found throughout the destination, with multiple sets at world-class nightclubs including:



Dom Dolla (Friday, Sept. 1) and Tyga (Saturday, Sept. 2) at Encore Beach Club at Night at Wynn Las Vegas.

Loud Luxury (Thursday, Aug. 31) at Hakkasan Nightclub at MGM Grand Hotel & Casino.

Lil Jon (Friday, Sept. 1), Bia (Saturday, Sept. 2) and DJ Pauly D (Monday, Sept. 4) at JEWEL Nightclub at ARIA Resort & Casino.

Mustard (Friday, Sept. 1), Vintage Culture (Saturday, Sept. 2) and DJ Sourmilk (Sunday, Sept. 3) at Marquee Nightclub at The Cosmopolitan of Las Vegas.

Above & Beyond (Friday, Sept. 1), ILLENIUM (Saturday, Sept. 2) and Steve Aoki (Sunday, Sept. 3) at OMNIA Nightclub at Caesars Palace.

DJ Sourmilk (Thursday, Aug. 31), DJ Spider (Friday, Sept. 1), O.T. Genasis with Justin Credible (Saturday, Sept. 2) at TAO Nightclub at The Venetian Resort Las Vegas.

The Chainsmokers (Friday, Sept. 1), Calvin Harris (Saturday, Sept. 2) and Diplo (Sunday, Sept. 3) at XS Nightclub at Wynn Las Vegas.

DJ Snake (Thursday, Aug. 31), Zedd (Friday, Sept. 1), Don Toliver (Saturday, Sept. 2) and G-Eazy (Sunday, Sept. 3) at Zouk Nightclub at Resorts World Las Vegas.

Stand-Up Comedy That’ll Have You Laughing for Days

There’s much more than music to explore in Las Vegas this Labor Day Weekend, including laughing along with these hilarious comedians:

Tom Segura takes the mic at The Chelsea at The Cosmopolitan of Las Vegas from Thursday, Aug. 31 to Saturday, Sept. 2.

George Lopez plays The Mirage Theatre at The Mirage Hotel & Casino on Friday, Sept. 1 and Saturday, Sept. 2.

Ventriloquist comedian Jeff Dunham is back with his funny friends at Bakkt Theater at Planet Hollywood Resort & Casino on Sunday, Sept. 3.

Tom Papa brings the laughs to Encore Theater at Wynn Las Vegas on Saturday, Sept. 2.

Enthralling Sports Action—From the Field to the Court and More

The Sports and Entertainment Capital of the World never disappoints as exhilarating games are always on the calendar. Here’s where to catch the action during the holiday weekend:

The hometown UNLV Rebels football team takes on the Bryant University Bulldogs at Allegiant Stadium on Saturday, Sept. 2.



The United Soccer League’s Las Vegas Lights take to the pitch at Cashman Field during the holiday weekend, facing the Orange County SC on Saturday, Sept. 2.

Enjoy America’s pastime, as Minor League Baseball’s Las Vegas Aviators continue their string of games versus the Salt Lake City Bees at Las Vegas Ballpark throughout the weekend from Thursday, Aug. 31 to Sunday, Sept. 3.

The World Champion Las Vegas Aces face the Washington Mystics (Thursday, Aug. 31) and the Seattle Storm (Saturday, Sept. 2) on the basketball court at Michelob ULTRA Arena at Mandalay Bay Resort & Casino.