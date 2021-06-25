Madeira welcomes UK green list inclusion

Madeira has welcomed its addition to the safe travel list, calling the decision “mutually beneficial” to both the UK and local travel industry.

The Covid-19 situation in Madeira is under control, officials said.

In the past month here has been a 73 per cent decrease in active cases and there are only 72 active cases (20 new cases per 100,000 inhabitants in the last seven days, versus 97 cases per 100,000 in the UK), which remains one of the lowest rates in Europe.

Porto Santo does not have any active cases at the moment.

There are no registered cases of the Delta variant in the destination.

Furthermore, more than one third of the population has been fully vaccinated.

Eduardo Jesus, Madeira regional secretary for tourism and culture, said of the UK announcement: “The UK government’s decision is aligned with Madeira’s reality, we really deserve to be added to the green list.

“It’s the recognition for all the efforts made to become a safe destination.

“The Madeira government is committed to keep up the level of security, whilst guarantee the best experience for those who visit us.”

Only a 3.5-hour direct flight from the UK, Madeira is served by a number of airlines.

The green corridor already existed at Madeira airport for those who arrive with a negative PCR test done within 72 hours.

Alternatively, visitors can take a free test at the airport on arrival.

One free PCR test per visitor is offered, to be taken on arrival or departure, with results in six- to 12-hours.

There are also discounts on offer for any further tests required, with PCR tests from €90 and antigen tests from €18.

Madeira is considered the World’s Leading Island Destination by voters at the World Travel Awards.