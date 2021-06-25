easyJet boosts capacity to new green list destinations

easyJet has put over 50,000 extra seats on sale to new green list destinations this summer.

The move comes as that Malta and the Balearics Islands are added to the UK safe list for international travel.

New flights include two new routes from Bristol and London Luton to Malta, which will launch next month, and more seats to the island destination on existing routes from London Gatwick and Manchester.

There are also thousands of additional seats available from the UK to the Balearic Islands this summer season.

Johan Lundgren, easyJet chief executive, commented: “We really want to get back to what we do best and connect people across Europe, so we welcome these additions to the green list and in response we have put over fifty thousand more seats on sale to new and existing routes to green destinations.

“This includes brand new routes from Bristol and Luton to Malta, meaning we now have around one million seats operating to current European Green list destinations this summer.

“And with two thirds of UK adults expected to be double jabbed by July 19th, now is the time to let British citizens take advantage of the success of the vaccination programme so we urge the government to move quickly to remove quarantine and testing for fully vaccinated people travelling from amber and green countries.

“This is overdue and unless testing is also removed flying could become the preserve of the rich again.”

New flights to Malta take off from Bristol from July 9th and Luton from July 11th, operating twice weekly this summer.

easyJet is now operating to Malta up to 18 times a week this summer from four UK airports - London Gatwick, London Luton, Bristol, Manchester).

The carrier is also operating to Palma this summer, with up to 82 flights a week from ten UK airports - London Gatwick, London Luton, Belfast, Glasgow, Newcastle, Edinburgh, Birmingham, Bristol, Manchester and Liverpool).

The airline is operating up to 25 times a week to Menorca this summer from four UK airports - Bristol, London Gatwick, London Luton, Manchester.

Finally, easyJet is operating to Ibiza up to 40 times a week this summer from five UK airports - London Gatwick, Bristol, Belfast, London Luton, Manchester.