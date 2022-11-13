Luxury Hotel in Los Cabos gears up for an unprecedented Thanksgiving Feast

Casa Dorada Los Cabos Resort & Spa is once again preparing for a Thanksgiving dinner like no other, as this is one of the busiest travel times of the year and what is expected to be the busiest Thanksgiving Los Cabos has seen since the pandemic began.

The Resort’s famous Restaurant, located in the heart of El Médano de Cabo San Lucas, is already known for its extraordinary events, bringing together the industry’s best chefs to create impressive culinary synergies.

In honor of the holiday, Casa Dorada’s famous beachfront restaurant, 12 Tribes, will be serving a Thanksgiving buffet with an open domestic bar. The hotel staff has created a spectacular Thanksgiving decoration that will be on display for guests, and the hotel’s kitchen staff enjoys using their imagination to create visually stunning and delicious desserts.

In the moonlight, in front of Cabo San Lucas’s famous arch, guests will be treated to free flow of national drinks while being entertained by a recognized local band.

The party will begin at 6:00 p.m. on November 24 at the prestigious Casa Dorada Los Cabos, Resort & Spa.