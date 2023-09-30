Lufthansa Unveils Upgraded Cabin Interior for Short- and Medium-Haul Routes

Lufthansa guests will experience a new cabin interior on short- and medium-haul routes in the future. It offers significantly more comfort and premium. Starting in spring 2025, the company will successively equip 38 Airbus A320s already flying for Lufthansa with the new innovative cabin.

More space for carry-on luggage: Large overhead bins can hold up to twice as many carry-on suitcases or bags as the current “bins”, because the items of luggage can now be stowed vertically and much more quickly and conveniently in the compartments, which are 40 percent larger.

USB port: Lufthansa installs a dedicated USB port in each seat, which can be used to charge mobile devices.

Tablet/smartphone holder: For the first time, Lufthansa is equipping all seats with a special holder for tablets and smartphones. Guests can thus watch movies and series much more comfortably on their own devices without having to hold the devices in their hands or put them down on the folding table.

More legroom: The new seats from the Italian manufacturer Geven also offer more legroom with the same seat spacing thanks to the ergonomic shaping of the backrests.