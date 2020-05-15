Ras Al Khaimah begins to ease Covid-19 restrictions

Ras Al Khaimah Tourism Development Authority is working closely with hospitality partners and government authorities to safely welcome guests back to the emirate as restrictions are gradually eased.

In recent days, hotel pools and beaches have become accessible to visitors.

To ensure the wellbeing and safety of visitors and employees, the authority is in ongoing dialogue with hotel partners to ensure they are strictly adhering to government and public health guidelines and complying with all social distancing advisories from the World Health Organisation (WHO), the Centres for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), and the UAE federal authorities.

In Ras Al Khaimah, current hospitality standards and procedures include testing of all hotel staff for Covid-19, provision of masks and gloves for all guests, allocation of separate entrances and exits for guests and staff and mandatory thermal screening at all entrances on arrival.

RAKTDA inspectors will also be undertaking daily spot checks to ensure the measures are being adhered to and will provide support from Government Authorities to help hoteliers enforce the protocols designed for guest wellbeing.

ADVERTISEMENT

To ensure guests have confidence in their stay, RAKTDA is working closely with the Public Service Department (PSD) to oversee a dedicated certification process – the RAK ‘Stay Safe’ Hotel Certification – whereby hotels are required to fulfil a detailed set of measures to attain the certification.

The certification assesses all the measures in place across all areas of the hotels including reception and concierge areas, guest rooms, restrooms, restaurants and lounges, pools, beaches, spas fitness areas, kid clubs and retail spaces.

Guidelines are also being provided around guest transportation, meeting and function spaces, housekeeping, laundry and waste management.

The ample space within hotel properties in Ras Al Khaimah will also aid social distancing and hotels have expanded in-room dining provisions to further support this important measure.

Raki Phillips, chief executive of Ras Al Khaimah Tourism Development Authority commented: “The health and safety of our visitors, residents and colleagues is our utmost priority.

“We are working closely with our hospitality partners and government authorities to ensure the highest standards of hygiene are maintained and that all social distancing advisories are strictly adhered to across the emirate.

“Detailed guidance has been shared with our industry partners indicating best practice measures to be implemented across all operations and divisions.”