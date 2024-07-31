Lufthansa remains a partner of Team Deutschland and Team Deutschland Paralympics

Deutsche Sport Marketing, which markets the rights for the German Olympic Sports Confederation (DOSB) and the German Disabled Sports Association (DBS), and Lufthansa Airlines are extending their partnership up to and including 2026. The German airline will therefore remain the official airline of Team Deutschland and Team Deutschland Paralympics. The DOSB and Lufthansa have been cooperating since 2005 and the partnership with the DBS since 2009.

“Yes” stories and travel tips on Lufthansa Insights

In the video series “Yes”, athletes from Team Deutschland and Team Deutschland Paralympics tell their stories and give insights into their thoughts and feelings.

Travel tips and insider information from Lufthansa employees, which they are sharing with travelers for the first time, can be found in the new Lufthansa Insights content system. For example, they guide you through their favorite districts in Paris - to be read on board in the FlyNet® portal and on the ground on the Travel Blog on the Lufthansa.com website.

With the “Fanhansa” to Paris

For passengers traveling from Frankfurt to Paris, the “Fanhansa” will fly regularly. A total of six aircraft will carry the familiar lettering until mid-September.