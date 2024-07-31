Radisson Hotel Group adds three hotels to bolster portfolio in the Philippines

Radisson Hotel Group is delighted to announce the addition of three new hotels in the Philippines, adding more than 450 keys to its portfolio in three first and second-tier destinations – Cauayan City, Olongapo and Dasmarinas – to reaffirm its status as one of the country’s leading international hotel groups.

Elie Younes, Executive Vice President & Global Chief Development Officer, Radisson Hotel Group, comments: “Our success in this important market is underpinned by the strength of our local partnerships and relevance of our brands. We are grateful to SMHCC for their trust in our brands and people. We commit to creating more opportunities to our guests, owners and people.”

Ms. Peggy Angeles, Executive Vice President, SM Hotels & Conventions Corp., said: “These three hotels will be an outstanding addition to the SMHCC portfolio as it forays into newly-emerging important destinations in the country. The anticipated opening of these properties underscores the expansion of our hotel group and will be an added boost for the Philippine hospitality industry.”

The three hotel signings include:

Park Inn by Radisson Cauayan Isabela is a new upper-midscale property that will become the first internationally branded hotel in Cauayan, a city in the province of Isabela, Luzon Island. It is perfectly positioned atop the existing SM City Cauayan Mall – the first SM Supermall in the region which launched in 2014 and has become a popular retail tourism hub for the entire region. The development is now being expanded to cater for a rising number of visitors. Opening in Q2 2027, the hotel will feature 151 rooms, plus a lobby bar, a breakfast restaurant and private dining room, plus a gym, swimming pool, a pool deck and lounge, kids’ pool, three meeting rooms and a pre-function area.

ADVERTISEMENT

Park Inn by Radisson Olongapo Central is a brand-new hotel that will mark Radisson Hotel Group’s entry into Olongapo, an emerging coastal city overlooking Subic Bay on the west coast of Luzon Island. This location is expected to attract leisure travelers seeking beachfront relaxation, diving and water sports, while also providing a gateway to the jungles and mountains of Central Luzon. The hotel will be located next to the SM Olongapo Central Mall. Making its debut in Q1 2028, this property will offer 151 rooms, a lobby bar, a convertible breakfast area and private dining room, plus a swimming pool with a pool deck, lounge and kids’ pool.

Park Inn by Radisson Dasmarinas is another exciting addition to the upper-midscale Park Inn by Radisson portfolio in the Philippines. It will form part of the extension of the existing SM City Dasmarinas shopping mall, the largest mall in the province of Cavite, which is 50 minutes’ drive away from Manila’s Ninoy Aquino International Airport. When it opens its doors in Q4 2027, this hotel will feature 151 rooms, plus a lobby bar, a convertible breakfast area and private dining room, a grab & go kiosk, a swimming pool with a pool deck, lounge and kids’ pool.

Radisson Hotel Group currently operates six hotels in the Philippines, comprising an upper-upscale Radisson Blu hotel in Cebu and 5 Park Inn by Radisson hotels in Davao, Clark, Iloilo, Quezon and Bacolod. This latest phase of growth will reinforce Park Inn by Radisson’s position as the leading international upper-midscale brand in the Philippines, catering to business and leisure travelers alike. Other hotels in the group’s nationwide pipeline include Park Inn by Radisson, Radisson, and Radisson RED hotels in Cebu, a Radisson Collection hotel in Boracay, and a Radisson Individuals member in Bohol.