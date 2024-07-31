Amadeus captures industry recovery in first half results

Amadeus continued to see double-digit growth in the first six months of 2024 as the travel recovery continues.

Group revenue increased by 13.4 per cent, EBITDA grew 15 per cent, operating income increased by 18.6 per cent, and adjusted profit expanded by 22 per cent relative to the previous year.

Financial performance at the travel technology leaders over the first half of the year supported free cash flow generation of €530 million, resulting in net financial debt of €2,594 million at the end of June this year, representing 1.15 times last-twelve-months’ EBITDA.

Luis Maroto, chief executive of Amadeus, commented: “We continued to grow at a double-digit pace throughout the first half of the year and we remain confident in our outlook for 2024.

“Amadeus is investing for the future.

“We are at the forefront of airline retailing transformation and are advancing decisively on NDC to continue to strengthen our position as the leading enabler of indirect airline distribution.

“Additionally, we were pleased to announce a strategic partnership with world-leading hospitality group Accor, which will implement our next-generation, cloud-based Central Reservation System (ACRS) for its extensive portfolio of properties globally.”

Business evolution

In Air Distribution, Amadeus’ revenue grew 10.7 per cent in the first half of 2024, driven by growth in volumes and unitary revenue.

Air Distribution bookings increased by 2.9 per cent in the first half of the year, on the back of a normalisation in global air traffic growth.

Volume performance was complemented by a positive 7.6 per cent revenue per booking evolution.

Amadeus’ also continued advancing on its NDC strategy.

During the second quarter, Tunisair, EVA Air and Vueling’s NDC content was made available through the Amadeus Travel Platform to travel sellers.

In the first half of 2024, Air IT Solutions revenue grew by 17.6 per cent, supported by passengers boarded evolution, which increased by 13.9 per cent, driven by global air traffic growth and the positive impact from Amadeus’ 2023/24 customer implementations.

These implementations include Etihad Airways, ITA Airways, Hawaiian Airlines, Bamboo Airways and Allegiant Air in 2023, as well as Vietnam Airlines in the second quarter of 2024.

During the second quarter, British Airways, a recently-announced Nevio customer, signed for Amadeus Network Revenue Management.