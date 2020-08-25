Lufthansa permits passengers with health conditions to fly mask free

Lufthansa Group will allow those with health conditions to fly mask-free upon presentation of a medical certificate.

Passengers will be able to download the document from the retrospective airlines’ websites.

In addition, passengers must also present a negative Covid-19 test, taken no longer than 48 hours prior to departure.

This ensures maximum safety for the passengers travelling with them.

From today, passengers will be informed about the new requirements via the airlines’ websites and social media channels, as well as via e-mail and SMS.

This will allow customers the opportunity to familiarise themselves with the new measures in good time.

The Lufthansa Group airlines introduced compulsory masks on board their flights at the beginning of May and one of the first airlines in the world to do so.

Exceptions to this rule were previously only possible with a medical certificate.

The new rules on the compulsory wearing of masks now ensure even better protection for all passengers.

The risk of contracting the virus on board of an aircraft is very low, said the airline.

The cabins are equipped with filters that clean the air of contaminants such as dust, bacteria and viruses.