Lufthansa - Nomination for election to the Supervisory Board

At its meeting today, the Supervisory Board of Deutsche Lufthansa AG decided to recommend to the Annual General Meeting, which will take place on May 9, 2023, the election to the Supervisory Board of Dr. Karl-Ludwig Kley, Acting Chairman of the Supervisory Board, Carsten Knobel, Chairman of the Executive Board and CEO of Henkel AG & Co. KGaA, and of Mr. Karl Gernandt, Executive Chairman of Kühne Holding AG.

The election shall be for three years in each case until the 2026 Annual General Meeting.