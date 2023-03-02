Lufthansa Supervisory Board extends contracts of Carsten Spohr and Remco Steenbergen

The Supervisory Board of Deutsche Lufthansa AG has appointed Carsten Spohr as CEO and Remco Steenbergen as CFO for five more years.

Dr. Karl-Ludwig Kley, the Chairman of the Supervisory Board of Deutsche Lufthansa AG, says: “I am delighted that the contract extensions for Carsten Spohr and Remco Steenbergen have been concluded. They will be particularly important in securing a successful future for the Lufthansa Group.”

Carsten Spohr has been a member of the Executive Board of Deutsche Lufthansa AG since 2011 and its chairman since 2014. His contract has been extended until the end of December 2028.

Dr. Karl-Ludwig Kley: “Carsten Spohr successfully leads Lufthansa as CEO for the past eight years. During this time, he has not only mastered the most difficult crises and challenges but has also been responsible for the most economically successful years in the Group’s history. With his experience, competence and personality, he is the right person to also master the challenges ahead.”

The contract of Chief Financial Officer Remco Steenbergen, who has been a member of the Executive Board of Deutsche Lufthansa AG since January 1, 2021, was also extended. Remco Steenbergen was also appointed until the end of December 2028.

Dr. Karl-Ludwig Kley: “Remco Steenbergen joined Lufthansa during the company’s most severe financial crisis, which was combined with tight regulation of the company. As Chief Financial Officer, he played a major role in quickly overcoming this difficult situation. At the same time, he was able to set strong impulses and lay important foundations for a successful realignment of the finance department. He will continue this work with great expertise.”

On Carsten Spohr: After completing a degree in Engineering Management, Carsten Spohr obtained a commercial pilot’s license at Lufthansa’s pilot school. Over the course of his aeronautical career, he earned his captain’s license, which he has maintained ever since. After a switch to Deutsche Aerospace AG in Munich, he returned to Lufthansa in 1994. In 1998, Spohr took over the responsibility for Lufthansa’s partnerships, first on a regional and later on a global level, including Star Alliance. In 2004, he joined the Divisional Board of Lufthansa Passage, and was appointed CEO of Lufthansa Cargo AG in 2007. Carsten Spohr has been a Member of the Executive Board of Deutsche Lufthansa AG since 2011, and its chairman since 2014.

On Remco Steenbergen: Before joining the Lufthansa Group in 2021, Remco Steenbergen served as Group Chief Financial Officer of Barry Callebaut Group, based in Zurich, Switzerland. Prior to this, the Dutch citizen worked at Philips and at KPMG. Throughout his career, Remco Steenbergen has held a wide range of global leadership and financial management roles at numerous companies in the Netherlands, the United Kingdom, Taiwan, Belgium, Ireland, the United States and Switzerland. He holds an MBA from the Institute for Management and Development (IMD) in Lausanne, Switzerland and a postdoctoral degree in accounting from Erasmus University in Rotterdam, the Netherlands.