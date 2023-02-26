Lufthansa Group receives top grades in renowned CDP climate ranking

In the global climate ranking 2022 of the non-profit organization CDP (formerly Carbon Disclosure Project), the Lufthansa Group received a top rating for its CO2 reduction strategy and its implementation, thus improving compared to the previous year.

On a scale from “A” (best result) to “D-,” the company was placed in the highest ranking band with “A-” (previous year “B”). The Lufthansa Group is thus among the top 5 airlines worldwide with the best rating. CDP gave the Lufthansa Group top grades in reporting in the following evaluation categories: Scope 1 & 2 (direct emissions & indirect emissions from purchased energy), Scope 3 (indirect emissions within the supply chain), corporate governance, risk management processes, targets and initiatives to reduce emissions.

“The top rating in the CDP ranking confirms our pioneering role in the industry.

I am proud that we were able to improve our ranking this year,” says Christina Foerster, Member of the Lufthansa Group’s Executive Board responsible for Brand and Sustainability.

CDP climate ranking regarded as global gold standard

CDP is a global platform for the disclosure of information on the sustainability of companies, cities and regions. The Lufthansa Group has participated in the CDP reporting since 2006 and thus informs relevant stakeholders continuously and transparently about its strategy and measures for CO2 reduction. Each year, CDP collects information on CO2 emissions, sustainability strategies and goals from more than 18,700 companies, representing more than half of the global market capitalization, in a standardized process.

In the field of environmental reporting, the London-based organization’s climate ranking is considered the global gold standard. CDP is a partner of the independent Science Based Targets initiative (SBTi). The data collected is also used to a large extent in other assessments by leading rating agencies. The Lufthansa Group’s experts carefully evaluate the company’s performance in ratings and sustainability indices with the goal of further improving the company’s performance.

Destination sustainability: Into the future with a clear strategy

The Lufthansa Group has set itself ambitious climate protection goals and aims to achieve a neutral CO₂ balance by 2050. Already by 2030, the Lufthansa Group wants to halve its net CO₂ emissions compared to 2019 through reduction and compensation measures. The reduction roadmap until 2030 was validated by SBTi in August 2022. The Lufthansa Group was the first airline group in Europe with a science-based CO₂ reduction target in line with the goals of the 2015 Paris Climate Agreement.

For effective climate protection, the Lufthansa Group is focusing in particular on accelerated fleet modernization, the use of Sustainable Aviation Fuels, the continuous optimization of flight operations, and offers for its private travelers and corporate customers to make a flight or the transport of cargo more sustainable. In addition, the Lufthansa Group has been actively supporting global climate and weather research for many years.