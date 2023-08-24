Accessible Yukon

The Yukon is vast and wild with over 80% of the territory being pristine wilderness. The expanse of the territory does not mean that it is inaccessible though and there is plenty for everyone to uncover in Canada’s Northwest corner.

Accessible options in the Yukon mean that all travellers can explore the wild and discover the breathtaking scenery and unique cultural experiences comfortably and safely.

Barrier-free accessible tours for all from Soulfly Experiences

Soulfly promotes soulful travel for all, offering barrier-free accessible tours for all travellers regardless of gender, race, orientation or religion. Visitors can unleash their wild side on their customised Unplug & Go Wild tour, which can be 2-14 days in duration and designed for 1-12 people. On this tour, guests will discover a world of endless landscapes, towering mountains, raging rivers and brilliant skies. The home and traditional territory of 14 First Nations, the culture of this Northern Territory is rich, and varied with stories and living traditions that span millennia. This experience features outdoor adventure, cultural immersion, history, and incredible wilderness adventures. SoulFly’s Yukon program offers a diverse array of authentic northern experiences including chauffeured accessible van or self-drive standard-vehicle options, off-grid remote lodge stays, guided trekking and mountain biking, crafting workshops and/or bespoke custom experiences with local indigenous artisans, Nordic spa relaxation, delicious dining recommendations for the dietarily restricted traveller, tasting the Yukon with brewery tours and private tasting experiences, or sober travel experiences.

All experiences are designed to accommodate travellers with limited mobility, deafness/limited hearing, blindness/limited vision, neurodivergence, and dietary restrictions. As accessibility needs vary, the travel experts will work with guests to ensure a safe and equal adventure.

ADVERTISEMENT

​https://www.soulflyexperiences.com/unplug-go-wild

Explore Kluane National Park and Reserve with Parks Canada

One of the Yukon’s greatest treasures, Kluane National Park, was designated a UNESCO World Heritage Site in 1994. Canada’s largest national park, 13,600 square miles, is home to the world’s largest non-polar icefield, phenomenal icefield landscapes, spectacular glaciers, pristine forests, glacial lakes, the wondrous St. Elias Mountains, and wildlife including grizzly bears, caribou, moose, wolves and Dall sheep. Towering at almost 6,000 metres, Mount Logan, Canada’s tallest peak, is also found in Kluane National Park, along with five other peaks all over 4,500 metres.

There are two wheelchair accessible campsites with adjacent outhouses on Kathleen Lake and the Kathleen Lake Day Use Area has wheelchair accessible facilities, including: day use shelter, picnic tables, outhouses and interpretive panels. Starting at the Day Use area the Kokanee Trail is a wheelchair accessible boardwalk that skirts the shoreline of Kathleen Lake, offering stunning views of the crystal clear turquoise waters and the towering mountains that surround it.

For the visually and hearing impaired, a closed captioned video providing an overview of Kluane’s cultural and natural history is available at the visitor centre in Haines Junction upon request. A closed captioned version of the video “Staying Safe in Bear Country” is available at both visitor centers. https://parks.canada.ca/pn-np/yt/kluane/visit/services/access

Glassblowing for all at Lumel Studios

Lumel Studios is a community-focused glass-blowing facility that actively promotes diversity and inclusion. The ‘community studio’ is not taken lightly and it offers workshops for people of all ages and abilities. Lumel is thriving in the Yukon because of the culture of inclusivity that began with the diverse building crew and continues every day with the people that enter the studio. Lumel has a bench especially designed for wheelchair users to safely participate in the workshops to create stunning glass artwork. www.lumelstudios.com

Learn about the Yukon’s history at MacBride Museum

MacBride Museum in the Yukon’s capital city Whitehorse is home to over 40,000 artefacts which illustrate the stories of the Klondike Gold Rush as well as the Yukon’s First Nations. The Yukon’s stories live here and are told through engaging programs, storytelling and events. The icons gallery showcases the unforgettable places and the amazing people who built modern Yukon. The museum is also home to incredible art pieces, including a Ted Harrison collection and the Northern Lights icicles. Elevators and ramps make the museum really accessible for wheelchair users. https://macbridemuseum.com/