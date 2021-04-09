ABTA Travel Convention to remain online for 2021

ABTA has announced it will delay the physical return of its Travel Convention until 2022, with the show remaining digital this year.

Marrakech has again been lined up to host the show next year, after an initial cancellation in 2020.

Recognising that the travel and tourism sector will be continuing to deal with the impact of coronavirus, officials said the annual convention will this year take plane online on October 11th.

ABTA Chief Executive, Mark Tanzer, explained: “The pandemic, and its impact on travel, have both continued for longer than most people originally thought.

“We are eager to return to our usual convention format overseas, but we have to recognise the economic environment the industry continues to work in.

ADVERTISEMENT

“Making the decision now allows delegates and sponsors to plan accordingly.”

The 2022 Travel Convention will take place in Morocco next spring, allowing the travel industry to experience the wonders of Marrakech, at a time when the recovery of the sector from the pandemic should be more advanced, ABTA said.

“Feedback on last year’s extended reality convention was overwhelmingly positive, and I am confident that this year’s event will be equally engaging and stimulating.

“At the same time, we look forward to the industry being able to gather in the beautiful and vibrant city of Marrakech in spring 2022, hosted by our friends, the Moroccan National Tourist Office.”

Further details of both events will be revealed in due course.