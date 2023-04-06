Four Seasons Resort Orlando welcomes Adrien Harel as new Resort Manager

Adrien Harel has recently been appointed as the new Resort Manager at Four Seasons Resort Orlando at Walt Disney World Resort. Harel joins the Orlando property from Four Seasons Resort Bora Bora, where he served as Resort Manager. A 15-year veteran of Four Seasons, Harel has travelled across three continents with the company, working at properties in Mauritius, Serengeti, Casablanca and Megève, in addition to Bora Bora.

“We are thrilled to welcome Adrien Harel to the Resort. His extensive global experience, background in resorts and city properties, along with his many leadership skills, make him an exceptional asset to our team,” says Thomas Steinhauer, General Manager and Regional Vice President of Four Seasons Resort Orlando.

A Mauritius native, Harel graduated from the Ecole Hôtelière Sir Gaëtan Duval, formerly known as the Hotel School of Mauritius, where he discovered his passion for hospitality, as well as food and beverage. Harel gained experience working with various luxury hospitality brands, including Le Saint Géran in Mauritius, growing within the industry and eventually becoming a sommelier. His career with Four Seasons also began in Mauritius, when Four Seasons Resort Mauritius at Anahita opened in 2008 and Harel joined the team as Assistant Director of Food and Beverage. Later, he traded island living for a safari adventure to support the opening of Four Seasons Safari Lodge Serengeti in Tanzania, where he served as Director of Food and Beverage. After three years in the remote Serengeti, Harel moved further up the African continent to open the urban Four Seasons Hotel Casablanca location as Director of Food and Beverage. He subsequently relocated to the stunning ski destination at Four Seasons Hotel Megève, where he was promoted to Hotel Manager, followed by his move to Four Seasons Resort Bora Bora as Resort Manager. After three years at the picturesque beach Resort, Harel and his family are excited to embark on their next journey in the US and to establish a home in Orlando.

In his free time, Harel enjoys barbecuing, wine tastings, fishing, and quality time with his wife and two children. Harel is looking forward to exploring all that the incredible destination of Orlando has to offer.