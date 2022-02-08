Bermuda latest to loosen Covid-19 restrictions

Bermuda has announced updated Covid-19 protocols, offering new travel guidelines that will streamline the process for vaccinated travellers visiting the island, by land or sea.

Effective from March 7th, the revised guidelines will seek to ensure the safety of all residents and visitors, while making it even more convenient for visitors.

“We welcome visitors from around the world with travel guidelines that ensure their safety as well as their convenience, and our updated protocols will make visiting Bermuda even easier,” said Charles Jeffers, Bermuda Tourism Authority (BTA) chief executive.

“Our hotels and local businesses are open with the Bermudian hospitality for which we are known.

“There’s never been a better time to visit.”

Bermuda’s new guidelines will require all visitors to show proof of current vaccination status and a negative Covid-19 test result (both antigen and PCR tests are allowed) within two days of arriving on the island.

Travellers will need to complete the Travellers Authorisation form with this information 24-48 hours prior to arrival.

Up-to-date vaccination status is defined as having received a second dose within six months, or three doses of the vaccine.

No further testing will be required upon arrival.

If the country of origin requires a test to return, Bermuda will automatically schedule and provide return testing to travellers.