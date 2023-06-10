Lindner Properties Joining World of Hyatt in Phases Beginning in June 2023

Hyatt Hotels Corporation has announced that as part of Hyatt’s strategic collaboration with German hospitality company Lindner Hotels AG, properties of the brands ‘Lindner Hotels & Resorts’ and ‘me and all hotels’ are joining World of Hyatt as part of the JdV by Hyatt collection and will become fully bookable on hyatt.com throughout June 2023. The integration of the Lindner portfolio further bolsters Hyatt’s transformative growth in the lifestyle space with the addition of an estimated 5,500 rooms.

All of the me and all hotels and select Lindner hotels are already available to book on hyatt.com with the remainder of properties slated to integrate soon. When the properties integrate, they are simultaneously joining the JdV by Hyatt brand – a collection of independent hotels with unique personalities that are true reflections of the neighborhoods they call home. Certain Lindner properties are expected to join the brand at a later date.

“We are excited by the planned integration and the ability to offer our guests and World of Hyatt members even more lifestyle offerings across desired locations in Europe, such as Berlin, Dusseldorf and Frankfurt,” said Javier Águila, group president EAME, Hyatt. “Lindner and Hyatt teams have been working tirelessly to enable the integration of Lindner’s impressive portfolio, and we look forward to working together to introduce guests and World of Hyatt members to new destinations and an enhanced Lindner stay experience.”

Once each property of the brands ‘Lindner Hotels & Resorts’ and ‘me and all hotels’ joins the JdV by Hyatt collection, they will automatically become part of the World of Hyatt loyalty program, which will enable World of Hyatt members to enjoy benefits from earning and redeeming points for room upgrades, spa experiences, dining and more to enjoying exclusive member-only offers at new hotels in 15 new destinations across Europe.

“We are thrilled to advance our distribution capabilities and brands with Hyatt, while retaining our strong standalone identity and offering new international guest segments with a diverse collection of more than 30 hotels and resorts in various locations across German, Central and Eastern Europe,” adds Arno Schwalie, chief executive officer, Lindner Hotels AG. “It feels right to take this step into global brand awareness in our anniversary year, positioning the family business Lindner and its strong portfolio for future growth and success.”

The integration enriches Hyatt’s existing JdV by Hyatt portfolio in Europe with two unique hospitality experiences. me and all hotels are deeply rooted in the neighborhood and its cultural identity. Designed as an urban living room, the me and all hotels brand celebrates individuality while keeping its pulse on the collective and progressive vibe of the community. The Lindner Hotel & Resorts brand has been relaunched in light of Lindner’s 50th hospitality anniversary and exudes an open and welcoming spirit that makes guests feel at home and part of the local life. Guest can find everything they need to revitalize, stay fit and take on the world through a wide range of invigorating activities, sports events and outdoor adventures. The reinvented brand identity reflects Lindner’s ambitious modernization plans, calibrating the company for growth in international markets and new guest segments.

To learn more about the me and all hotels joining the JdV by Hyatt brand and World of Hyatt, visit hyatt.com/newjdvbyhyatt. Stay tuned for information about Lindner Hotels & Resorts, which will be added to the page as properties continue to be integrated.