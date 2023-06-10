Accor partners with start-up Alltheway

Accor, a global leader in hospitality, is joining forces with start-up Alltheway, whose solution will allow travelers to directly check in their baggage with Group hotels. Once the baggage is checked in, it will be collected from the hotel and transferred to the destination airport. This service will allow travelers to move freely and make the most of their journey unencumbered.

Alltheway offers a solution that is groundbreaking on the market – accessible kiosks in eight Paris hubs and at Charles de Gaulle airport to check in baggage.

Launched on June 5 between Paris Charles de Gaulle airport and four Parisian Accor hotels (Novotel Paris Centre Tour Eiffel, Mercure Paris Montparnasse Pasteur, Paris Montparnasse, Novotel Paris Est et Pullman Paris Centre Bercy) and in the four ViParis event hubs (Parc des Expositions Villepinte, le Bourget, Paris Expo Porte de Versailles and Palais des Congrès). As well as a unique security system approved by the DGAC (France’s civil aviation authority), travelers will be able to track the progress of their bags throughout their journey using their Alltheway app.

According to Damien Perrot, Global Chief Design, Technical Services & Innovation Officer for Premium, Midscale & Economy Brands, Accor, “We are very pleased to successfully implement this new service with Alltheway. It is based on trials conducted in recent months by Accor, Alltheway and various partners. The Group wants to continue working with innovative companies in order to offer its customers a genuine hospitality ecosystem”.

Alltheway was created in 2022 by Emilie Gazeau, Julien de Colfmacker and Anouar Zbaida, who commented, “We developed Alltheway based on a simple belief – baggage is a constraint and a source of stress for travelers. Removing this restriction allows us to rethink mobility – favoring more sustainable modes of transport, improving intermodality and therefore helping to reduce carbon emissions. And to achieve this, we needed to create an ad hoc data platform”.

The start-up has raised a total of €1 million in Seed funding. The round was done by existing investor Accor Group and by Deniz Karaoba, a Business Angel with extensive experience in Airport Operations.

With Alltheway, Accor will be able to offer the service during major upcoming events: the Rugby World Cup in September 2023 and the Paris Olympics in August 2024.

The Group will support Alltheway with its goal of launching the service internationally in late 2024.