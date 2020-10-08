Liddell to lead Mandarin Oriental Ritz, Madrid

Mandarin Oriental Hotel Group has announced the appointment of Greg Liddell to the role of general manager of Mandarin Oriental Ritz, Madrid.

He will also take up position as area vice president, operations, overseeing operations at Mandarin Oriental, Barcelona and Mandarin Oriental, Canouan.

Liddell was previously general manager of Mandarin Oriental, Bangkok and area vice president, operations with responsibility for Mandarin Oriental, Canouan and Mandarin Oriental, Taipei from 2017.

He will lead the reopening of Mandarin Oriental Ritz, Madrid through the most extensive restoration in its 110-year history.

“I am delighted to be part of the reopening of this historic landmark.

“The hotel has always been an icon of the city and the detailed restoration has been designed to ensure that this legendary property continues to be recognized as one of Europe’s greatest hotels,” Liddell said.

With over 20 years of experience in the luxury hospitality industry, Liddell is no stranger to the company, having begun his career with Mandarin Oriental Hotel Group in 2009 as general manager of the then Mandarin Oriental Dhara Dhevi, Chiang Mai.

Other key roles during his ten years with Mandarin Oriental Hotel Group include general manager of the Landmark Mandarin Oriental, Hong Kong and Mandarin Oriental, Barcelona.