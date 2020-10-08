New speakers unveiled for Future Hospitality Summit

A host of new speakers has been added to the upcoming Future Hospitality Summit in Saudi Arabia.

A virtual conference being developed to explore big ideas and tackle the challenges facing the hospitality industry, the show is set to take place live from Riyadh later this month.

It will go live around the world on October 26th-27th.

New speakers confirmed include Alex Cruz, chief executive of British Airways; Ritesh Agarwal, founder of Oyo Hotels & Homes; and Geoffrey Kent, founder of Abercrombie & Kent.

There is a full list of all the speakers here.

Organised by the Saudi Arabia ministry of tourism and G20 Saudi Secretariat, as part of the international conferences programme, honouring the G20 Saudi presidency year 2020, Future Hospitality Summit will be powered by Bench Digital.

ADVERTISEMENT

Also offering their thoughts will be Alexandre de Juniac, IATA director general; Christian Clerc, president of global operations for Four Seasons; and Keith Tan, chief executive of the Singapore Tourism Board.

Arne Sorenson (chief executive of Marriott International), Arnold Donald (chief executive of Carnival Corporation), Gloria Guevara (chief executive of the World Travel & Tourism Council), Jerry Inzerillo (chief executive of Diriyah Gate Development Authority) and Anita Mendiratta (special advisory to the secretary general of the UNWTO) are also lined up as featured speakers, along with over 100 other esteemed speakers and thousands of attendees.

Future Hospitality Summit aims to gather the global industry for important conversations and create critical connections to build relationships, unity and actionable ways to support each other – to facilitate a stronger response for a stronger future.

Jonathan Worsley, chairman and founder of Bench Digital, added: “During this difficult time, it is vital that hospitality professionals across the globe come together as a community to work towards the recovery of our industry.

“Future Hospitality Summit will not only provide a powerful platform to network virtually, showcase best practice and demonstrate thought leadership, but it will also prove invaluable in ensuring that the industry emerges stronger as a whole from these unprecedented challenges.”

More Information

Take a look at the Breaking Travel News preview of the Future Hospitality Summit here, or head over to the official website here.