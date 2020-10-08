Greek islands added to quarantine safe list

The Greek islands of Lesvos, Santorini, Serifos, Tinos and Zakynthos have been added to the travel corridor list.

The decision comes following a decrease in confirmed cases of coronavirus in the destinations, and means guests returning from the islands to the UK will no longer have to self-isolate for 14-days.

The changes come into effect from 04:00 on Saturday morning.

The latest risk assessment for these Greek islands indicates that the risks to UK public health from travellers returning from these destinations has decreased to an acceptable level.

A range of factors are taken into account when deciding to add or remove a destination from the exemption list, including the continued increase of coronavirus within an area, the numbers of new cases, information on testing capacity, testing regime and test positivity rate and potential trajectory of the disease in the coming weeks.

At the same time, the Foreign, Commonwealth & Development Office (FCDO) has also updated its travel advice with Lesvos, Santorini, Serifos, Tinos and Zakynthos now exempt from the global advisory against non-essential travel.

No countries have been removed from the travel corridor list this week.