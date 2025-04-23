MANDARIN ORIENTAL HOTEL GROUP ANNOUNCES RENOVATIONS IN HONG KONG AND BANGKOK

Mandarin Oriental Hotel Group has long been defined by its dual Asian heritage that is deeply rooted in the Group’s founding flagship hotels: The Mandarin in Hong Kong and The Oriental in Bangkok. The spirit of both hotels has been instrumental in creating the Mandarin Oriental brand, from the pioneering, innovative spirit of Hong Kong since 1963 to the graceful Asian style and service famously delivered by the Thai property over the past 150 years.

The Group is announcing significant multi-million investments into their two founding flagship hotels, reinforcing Mandarin Oriental’s recently unveiled brand-led growth strategy, under the leadership of Group Chief Executive Laurent Kleitman, to elevate the brand by delivering exceptional, sustainably driven, guest-centric experiences while accelerating the brand’s global expansion.

Ensuring that both properties retain and strengthen their position as the most exceptional luxury hotels in their respective cities, the Group is unveiling new and enhanced offerings incorporating new elegant guest accommodation designs, and the introduction of exciting dining and wellness experiences, including the arrival of Michelin-starred and globally renowned chefs, Anne Sophie Pic, Alex Dilling and Chef Fei to the Thai capital, and Daniel Boulud and Daniele Cason coming to Hong Kong.

Laurent Kleitman, Group Chief Executive of Mandarin Oriental Hotel Group, said “Mandarin Oriental is a global leader in luxury hospitality and as such we elevate our brand and invest in our legacy hotels, to ensure we continue to be sought after and loved by future generations. We eagerly anticipate unveiling an extraordinary array of exceptional new experiences within these storied properties, and I am confident we will continue to exceed our guests’ expectations while maintaining our position in the hearts of our loyal local and international guests in both cities.” He continues: “I am thrilled and honored to welcome Anne-Sophie Pic, Alex Dilling, Daniel Boulud, Daniele Cason and Chef Fei into our founding hotels. Their commitment to culinary excellence, to creativity, to innovation, to sustainability and to outstanding guest experiences is fully aligned with the values of Mandarin Oriental. We are delighted to welcome them as part of our family.”

MANDARIN ORIENTAL, HONG KONG

The Group’s original flagship and iconic hotel, which has been an integral part of the city’s landscape since its opening in 1963, will undergo a transformative renovation with an investment of over US$100 million, designed to preserve the hotel’s timeless elegance and cultural heritage.

Many of the hotel’s much-loved offerings will be modernized and enhanced, using the most comprehensive sustainability best practices. A complete redesign of all public spaces, respecting the history of this iconic property while projecting it into the future, will be undertaken by acclaimed French designer Hubert de Malherbe. Locals and international visitors alike will immediately be enveloped in a new luxury as a reimagined hotel lobby will provide an exceptional arrival experience, along with an elegant all-day lounge thoughtfully curated to create a warm and welcoming atmosphere, as well as the introduction of a new Whisky Bar incorporating a discrete and stylish cigar divan.

Guestrooms and suites will be refreshed with a contemporary style featuring exquisite fabrics and crafted details, while a reconfiguration of the guestroom floors will also introduce 11 newly appointed apartments featuring an elegant residential design, ideal for a longer stay. Internationally renowned designer Jeffrey Wilkes will oversee the guestrooms, suites and apartments while, the creation of new signature suites by French Designer Thierry Lemaire will bring the most elevated and stylish accommodation to the city.

In addition, enhancements to The Mandarin Spa and Salon will be complemented by the introduction of a new Wellness Club concept that embodies a harmonious blend of tradition and innovation ensuring holistic wellbeing. A meticulously designed sanctuary draws inspiration from Hong Kong’s cultural heritage and dynamic spirit, providing a serene retreat from the bustling city life.

New, elevated dining experiences include the complete reimagining of the hotel’s famous Cake shop, one of Hong Kong’s favorite spots; a new interior and new offering for the legendary Mandarin Grill + Bar that enhances its timeless elegance, as well as a refined expansion of the renowned Clipper Lounge, a cherished destination within the hotel. To complement the re-design of the Mezzanine Floor, acclaimed Chef Daniele Cason will be launching an exclusive pizza counter with a wine pairing focus, to mirror his creation: The Pizza Bar on 38th at Mandarin Oriental, Tokyo, which was recently awarded best pizza in Asia Pacific and 3rd best pizza in the world. The Krug Room will undergo a stylish revamp, and a fully enhanced interior design is planned for the events facilities.

New York-based Michelin starred Chef Daniel Boulud will bring his acclaimed French cuisine to Hong Kong for the first time in an exciting new culinary experience at the top of LANDMARK PRINCE’S, connected to the hotel via an enclosed walkway, and featuring an expansive rooftop terrace with unmatched views of the Hong Kong skyline and harbour. This spectacular new concept promises to become the most vibrant and sought-after dining and entertaining destination in LANDMARK and Central, providing breathtaking views and imaginative food and drink throughout the day and late into the night.

Working alongside globally acclaimed interior designers, local artists and craftsmen will ensure that the renovation results in Mandarin Oriental, Hong Kong being globally recognised for delivering an elevated, authentic and contemporary experience.

Greg Liddell, Area Vice President, Operations and General Manager of Mandarin Oriental, Hong Kong, said “We eagerly anticipate unveiling an extraordinary journey of exceptional new experiences within this storied legacy hotel, which was the first true luxury hotel to open on Hong Kong island over sixty years ago in 1963. By continuing to innovate and exceed our guests’ expectations across all our distinctive hotel offerings, we will ensure that we maintain our position as the leader in luxury hospitality in this ever-evolving dynamic city.”

The renovation programme is scheduled to commence in the second quarter of 2025 and will be executed over four distinct phases, with final completion anticipated in the fourth quarter of 2026. The hotel will continue to operate throughout most of the renovation period. More than ever, Mandarin Oriental demonstrates its thought leadership in hospitality and its confidence in the on-going development and reinvention of Hong Kong. “Central” district is the heart of Hong Kong. Together with the already announced renovation of The Landmark Mandarin Oriental and Hongkong Land’s US$ 1 billion “Tomorrow’s CENTRAL” initiative for the expansion and rejuvenation across LANDMARK ATRIUM, LANDMARK ALEXANDRA and LANDMARK PRINCE’S, the Group confirms its commitment to support the buoyant economic development of the city for the decades to come.

MANDARIN ORIENTAL, BANGKOK

The Grande Dame of Thai hospitality, on the banks of the Chao Phraya River, has been the venue of choice for Royalty, dignitaries, authors, film stars, musicians and a host of international travellers for generations, all of whom have been drawn to the legendary service and memorable experiences for which the hotel is renowned.

As Mandarin Oriental gets ready to enter the esteemed hotel’s 150th anniversary year, to be celebrated in 2026, Mandarin Oriental, Bangkok will further invest in the property’s most loved settings. following the multi-million comprehensive restoration of the River Wing at the end of 2019. Interior designer Jeffrey Wilkes has once again been commissioned to transform the guest accommodation in the famous Author’s and Garden wings of the hotel. The elegant new interiors take their inspiration from the lush, exotic gardens that surround both wings, introducing a new level of local craftsmanship and colour to these historic buildings, increasing their residential appeal.

The hotel’s award-winning French restaurant, Le Normandie, has been a focal point of sophisticated dining since it opened its doors in 1958 as the first fine dining restaurant in Thailand, commanding spectacular views over the Chao Phraya River. From the third quarter of 2025, Anne-Sophie Pic, the most awarded female Chef in the world, will be making her much anticipated debut in Thailand in the exceptional setting of legendary Le Normandie. A significant transformation of the interior, blending Le Normandie’s traditional aesthetics with a modern elegance, will provide an idyllic backdrop for Anne-Sophie Pic to bring her innovative, delicate Michelin-starred culinary approach to Thailand, where she is set to create a unique multi-sensory gastronomic journey.

Also new for Bangkok’s culinary scene is a partnership with Michelin-starred chef Alex Dilling at Lord Jim’s. Mandarin Oriental, Bangkok’s famous restaurant underwent a significant refurbishment during the River Wing renovations and the new culinary concept will bring a fresh, more relaxed take on luxury dining, centered on cooking over fire, seasonal ingredients, and a vibrant, sharing-style dining experience which encourages social connections and interaction.

The China House will also undergo a stunning redesign. Housed within an elegant, two storey traditional style residence, the China House will be introducing Michelin-starred Chef Fei, one of China’s most renowned culinary artists, who already has award-winning restaurants in Mandarin Oriental hotels in Guangzhou, Shenzhen and Qianmen, Beijing. Celebrated for his fresh take on contemporary Cantonese cuisine, he will be focusing on the regional delicacies and unique flavours of Chaosan, which he calls home.

Across the river is Baan Phraya, a culinary gem renowned for its refined take on traditional Thai flavours. Now poised for its next chapter, Baan Phraya will undergo a significant remodeling to bring a refined elegance to the environs of the heritage home housing the restaurant, paying homage to Thailand’s rich architectural heritage and renowned craftsmanship. Chef Pom’s unique interpretation of traditional Thai cuisine and sensational culinary vision will be further enhanced by a sustainable fresh herbs and spices from Baan Phraya’s expanded herb garden which aligns with the Group’s commitment to quality, sustainability and authenticity.

Finally, in keeping with Mandarin Oriental’s globally recognised spa and wellness expertise, the hotel will fully redesign the Fitness Centre, offering a dynamic wellness experience, blending traditional forms of Thai wellness and fitness with internationally recognised vitality programmes.

This comprehensive renovation programme is already underway, and completion is expected towards the end of the year; in good time to dovetail into a series of celebratory events in honour of its 150th anniversary throughout 2026.

Anthony Tyler, Area Vice President and General Manager of Mandarin Oriental, Bangkok said, “ For 150 years this esteemed hotel has been at the forefront of hospitality in Thailand and has been celebrated globally as one of the finest examples of luxury hotelkeeping and attentive service. Over the many generations we have ensured that Mandarin Oriental, Bangkok remains at the pinnacle of excellence in Thailand and this exciting renovation, which will introduce so many exceptional new experiences for our loyal clients to enjoy, will ensure we continue to hold our position for generations to come. “