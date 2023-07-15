Let St Lucia inspire you with an array of Yachting Events

SAINT LUCIA INTERNATIONAL BILLFISH TOURNAMENT

Strap yourself into a fighting chair and get ready to battle one of the largest sportfish in the Caribbean. Take part in Saint Lucia’s International Billfish Tournament to test your angling skills with the best.

The island is home to many active areas of billfish, and finding a hot spot is all a part of the fun. Dozens of international boats crewed by hundreds of anglers take part in this tournament every year. The catch-and-release tournament is a favorite among seasoned sport-fishers because of the quality of the competition and the challenges that Saint Lucia’s teeming waters provide. The event has run for more than 25 years, and it is a qualifier for the Offshore World Championships.

MANGO BOWL REGATTA

Inject your relaxing vacation in Saint Lucia with a dose of competitive adrenaline. The Saint Lucia Yacht Club hosts the Mango Bowl Regatta every year, which welcomes sailors from around the world. It includes four classes of race: Racing, J24/Surprise, Cruising I and Cruising II. It’s great sailing with great friends for great fun.

ATLANTIC RALLY FOR CRUISERS (ARC)

Organized by World Cruising Club, the Atlantic Rally for Cruisers (ARC) is the largest trans-ocean sailing event in the world and regularly attracts upwards of 200 boats of many shapes and sizes. The journey takes between two to three weeks aided by trade winds and covers more than 2,700 nautical miles.

For more details see https://www.stlucia.org/en_UK/experiences/yachting-sailing/yachting-events/

The magical island of Saint Lucia will host the World Travel Awards Caribbean & The Americas Gala Ceremony 2023 on 26 August 2023. The leading travel industry figureheads from across the region will attend the red-carpet reception at Sandals Grande St. Lucian.

Graham Cooke, Founder, World Travel Awards, says: “I am honoured to unveil Saint Lucia as the host of our Caribbean & Americas Gala Ceremony 2023, in this our landmark 30th anniversary. Saint Lucia is helping to spearhead the recovery of travel and tourism in the Caribbean, and I am delighted this captivating island will form a crucial part of our anniversary tour.”

He adds: “World Travel Awards has maintained its position as the industry leader for the past 30 years, consistently proving its value as the global benchmark for recognising excellence in travel and tourism. I look forward to joining the most senior travel industry figureheads from across the Caribbean and The Americas for what promises to be a fabulous event, acknowledging those organisations spearheading the growth of the region’s travel and tourism sector.”