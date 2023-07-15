Mr Toad’s launches new Saturday night brunch at Premier Inn Dubai Barsha Heights

Hop along to Mr Toad’s at Premier Inn Dubai Barsha Heights for Tipsy Toad’s, a new Saturday night brunch featuring live music, unlimited food, free-flowing drinks and an unbeatable atmosphere.

Join us every Saturday (starting 15 July) from 7pm to 10pm for family fun, great value eats and your choice of drinks package, with prices from AED195 per person.

Tipsy Toad’s exciting sharing menu includes unlimited servings of cold appetisers and hot snacks, including shrimp cocktail, Greek salad, caprese salad, nachos, beef sliders, fish and chips, buffalo wings, pizza, bunny chow, onion rings and potato wedges, washed down with free-flowing hops, grape, bubbly or soft drinks.

Packages per person are AED195 for soft drinks, AED270 for house beverages and AED295 for sparkling.

The launch of Tipsy Toad’s comes just a week after Premier Inn Barsha Heights started its new Sunday night quiz, where guests can enjoy a three course roast dinner and great prizes. Quizzing at the Pad kicks off at 7.30pm every Sunday.

For more information and bookings for all events at Mr Toad’s at Premier Inn Barsha Heights, call 050 143 8751 or go to @mrtoadsbarshaheights on Instagram.

