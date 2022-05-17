Leisure travel is back on the agenda for Qatar Airways

Qatar Airways is providing incredible travel options during Summer 2022 with flights operating daily from the World’s Best Airport, Hamad International, to its global network with a huge number of leisure choices. Whether passengers are seeking summer vacations including tranquil beach gateways, energetic city breaks, bold adventure destinations or incredible family and friend escapes, there is something for everyone.

The airline is providing global connectivity from more than 140 gateways worldwide to some of the most desired vacation destinations, whilst offering unparalleled comfort and exceptional service on board to give passengers an unforgettable journey.

Qatar Airways Group Chief Executive, His Excellency Mr. Akbar Al Baker, said: “I am confident that leisure travel will see a major comeback this summer, and I am inviting travellers to make Qatar Airways part of their journey and enjoy our 5-star hospitality on board. The past two years has been incredibly frustrating for anyone wanting to travel the world, as well as challenging for the travel sector. However the easing of travel restrictions in many parts of the world will aid in its fast and positive recovery.”

Beach lovers can explore the paradise of Bali while discovering its nature, culinary delights and luxurious beach resorts. Or soak up in the sun and savour the tropical atmosphere in Phuket or the Seychelles, whilst enjoying glittering seas and the scenery of nodding palm trees.

Those looking for a city break, the national carrier of the State of Qatar is operating flights to amazing cities around the world. Travellers who love exploration can visit Prague and enjoy its lively art scenes and well-preserved castles, or get inspired by breath-taking architecture (and gelato!) in Rome. The Italian city brims with historical wonders and endless authentic dining options. Similarly, Bangkok is a great Asian megalopolis, packed with atmosphere, bustling streets and sheer natural beauty.

Despite beach and city being at the top of the leisure destination lists for travellers, locations including Kilimanjaro, Cape Town and Amman boast glorious adventure possibilities for those who like to embark on exceptional holidays. Travellers can spend a five to seven days hiking Mount Kilimanjaro, or jaunt on an exquisite safari tour, exploring the wildlife of South Africa or escape to Wadi Rum in Jordan for an exciting camping experience.

Extravagant escapes await couple travellers in Santorini, Maldives and romantic Paris, where they can dwell in once-in-a-lifetime experiences in dreamy, picturesque gateways. Families as well can choose to travel to Barcelona or head to Nairobi and hop on a Kenyan Safari to discover their national Parks.

Flights to the following destinations:

Amman, Jordan (21 weekly flights) Bali, Indonesia (7 weekly flights) Bangkok, Thailand (21 weekly flights) Barcelona, Spain (14 weekly flights) Cape Town, South Africa (10 weekly flights) Kilimanjaro, Tanzania (10 weekly flights) Maldives (28 weekly flights) Nairobi, Kenya (14 weekly flights) Paris, France (21 weekly flights) Phuket, Thailand (10 weekly flights) Prague, Czech Republic (7 weekly flights) Rome, Italy (14 weekly flights) Santorini, Greece (3 weekly flights) Zanzibar, Tanzania (7 weekly flights)

A multiple award-winning airline, Qatar Airways was announced as the ‘Airline of the Year’ at the 2021 World Airline Awards, managed by the international air transport rating organisation, Skytrax. It was also named ‘World’s Best Business Class’, ‘World’s Best Business Class Airline Lounge’, ‘World’s Best Business Class Airline Seat’, ‘World’s Best Business Class Onboard Catering’ and ‘Best Airline in the Middle East’. The airline continues to stand alone at the top of the industry having won the main prize for an unprecedented sixth time (2011, 2012, 2015, 2017, 2019 and 2021).

Qatar Airways also became the first global airline in the world to achieve the prestigious 5-Star COVID-19 Airline Safety Rating by Skytrax. This follows the success of Hamad International Airport as the first airport in the Middle East and Asia to be awarded a Skytrax 5-Star COVID-19 Airport Safety Rating. These awards provide assurance to passengers across the world that the airline’s health and safety measures are subject to the highest possible standards of professional, independent scrutiny and assessment.

Qatar Airways currently flies to over 140 destinations worldwide, connecting through its Doha hub, Hamad International Airport, currently named the ‘Best Airport in the World” by Skytrax World Airport Awards 2021.

Qatar Airways has been nominated for Middle East’s Leading Airline 2022 by World Travel Awards