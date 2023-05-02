LEGOLAND Dubai Resort has a new general manager

Tim Harrison-Jones has been promoted to general manager of the LEGOLAND Dubai Resort, relocating him to the emirate after working for the resort’s management company in the UK for years.

A Merlin Entertainment member for almost two decades, the company which operates and partly owns the Dubai resort, he was previously a senior divisional director in the UK, running Thorpe Park Resort and Chessington World of Adventures Resort.

The GM role marks his return to Dubai, previously in the city for a year to oversee the resort’s completion as divisional director.

He has also been GM of Warwick Castle and F&B director of Alton Towers Resort.

He has expressed his delight to move to Dubai once more, recently named one of the safest cities in the world and commented on his appointment: “Moving to Dubai, and joining LEGOLAND Dubai Resort, part of the Dubai Parks and Resorts, the largest theme-park destination in Dubai– is an exciting new chapter that I’m eager to start.

“I’m thrilled to be joining the team – known for its extensive knowledge and experience, as we take LEGOLAND Dubai Resort to the next level as one of the best family-friendly resorts in the region, and continue the success of the recently opened LEGOLAND Hotel.”

The hotel has 250 keys, with a range of themed room categories. These include the LEGO Friends Rooms & Suites; Kingdom Rooms and Suites; Pirate Rooms & Suites and Adventure Rooms & Suites.

In terms of dining, there is the Bricks Family Restaurant, Skyline Lounge and pool and in-room dining services.

The hotel is part of the new Motiongate Dubai theme park extension at Dubai Parks and Resorts.

Source: Hotelier Middle East