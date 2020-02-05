Le Méridien Dania Beach opens in Florida

Le Méridien Dania Beach at Fort Lauderdale Airport has opened.

Taking cues from the brand’s mid-century design aesthetic, the top-to-bottom conversion of the property brings to life Le Méridien’s distinctive French heritage.

“With a nostalgic nod to the glamour of the French Riviera in the 1960s, Le Méridien inspires travellers to explore the world in style, savour the good life and enjoy experiences that offer something more than meets the eye,” said George Fleck, vice president of global brand marketing and management, Le Méridien Hotels & Resorts.

“The debut of this hotel is part of the brand’s significant growth strategy and further reinforces our brand’s commitment to ensuring that guests experience destinations around the globe through the lens of its European spirit”

Located just steps from the city’s famed the Design Centre of the Americas, the 12-story hotel, designed by David Ashen of dash design, features 245 thoughtfully designed guest rooms and suites.

Throughout the exterior and interior of the hotel guests will find references to the sky and sea with design details such as a grand oculus in the lobby that frames the sky to pay homage the glamorous era of air travel, allowing guests to stargaze and view planes passing over.

The guestrooms are minimal and modern in design with touches of blue and grey to reflect the destination, features custom-made headboards with mappings of the city inlaid into the wood veneer, and local photography captured by Elizabeth Gill Lui that celebrates the diverse architecture and environment of Fort Lauderdale.

“Being able to bring the Le Méridien brand to South Florida has been an exciting venture,” said Charles Cohen, developer and owner of Le Méridien Dania Beach at Fort Lauderdale.

“We’ve curated a team of esteemed professionals to bring the brand’s French flair to life while paying homage to the maritime spirit of Fort Lauderdale.

“The hotel’s design-centric appeal stands at the forefront – a visual story beautifully told by David Ashen with dash design, and the Pentagram team – and will be complemented by elevated dining experiences, innovative meetings and event spaces, and unrivalled service.”