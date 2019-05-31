Latitude 0° set to open in Kampala, Uganda, in July

The Latitude Hotels Group was born out of necessity – its founders could find few quality, “cool”, urban African hotels to stay in or recommend to their friends and colleagues visiting the continent.

While wonderous safari and beach destinations abound in Africa, many is the traveller who has bemoaned a city stay beyond Cape Town - until the birth of Latitude.

The group is a distinctly African lifestyle hospitality brand offering chic city hotels as slick as the most sought after in Europe – think sprightly and progressive, with strong African overtones.

The portfolio has now expanded with the third property to the Latitude Hotels Group collection, Latitude 0°.

Latitude 0°- named after its position on the equator – opens in July.

Located on the outskirts of the lively city of Kampala, atop the peak of the quiet, leafy suburb of Makindye, it just 45 minutes from the international airport.

Latitude 0° incorporates 47 airy rooms all with lake or city views.

Facilities are of the usual Latitude stylish high standard with exceptional restaurant, bar and lounge, hip rooftop bar, spa, and fitness centre with 18 metre swimming pool overlooking the lake.

The Latitude Hotels Group sees its relationship with each local economy as a symbiotic one, with a positive social impact and sustainability at the heart of the brand.

Each hotel provides a platform for local artists and producers to showcase the best of African creativity and talent.

This is developed to an unprecedented level at Latitude 0°.

The belief in operating sustainably extends across the business: energy use, HR practices, local sourcing and community partnerships.

At Latitude 0°, with as few exceptions as possible, the employees are local, as are the architects, engineers and quantity surveyors.

Nicholas Best, group commercial director, Latitude Hotels Group, commented: “At Latitude 0° our Team have really taken our already distinct style and proposition to another level; the hotel is bigger in scale, and with even more Latitude pizzazz.

“Kampala is an exciting, up-and-coming African capital, and the hotel’s elevated position, overlooking both Lake Victoria and the city makes Latitude 0° the ultimate place to relax and enjoy our individual take on Ugandan hospitality, whether you’re visiting for business or pleasure.”