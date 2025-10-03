Jamaica’s Tourism Minister sets sights on Welcoming 500,000 UK Visitors by 2030

Minister of Tourism, Hon Edmund Bartlett (C) pauses for a moment with, L-R, Elizabeth Fox, Regional Director, UK and Nordics and Donovan White, Director of Tourism ahead of the Platinum Celebration Awards honouring top UK tour operators at the Ashdown Park Hotel on Thursday October 2, 2025.

Jamaica’s Minister of Tourism, the Honourable Edmund Bartlett, is targeting an ambitious new goal of attracting 500,000 visitors from the United Kingdom (UK) by 2030, underscoring the country’s strategic commitment to strengthening its position in one of its most important source markets.

Speaking at the platinum celebration awards during Jamaica Travel Market, Minister Bartlett outlined the government’s forward-looking vision to significantly boost arrivals from the UK – a market that has shown steady recovery and growth following the global pandemic.

“The United Kingdom holds a deeply rooted connection with Jamaica, through our shared history, culture, and vibrant diaspora,” said Minister Bartlett. “Our goal of reaching half a million UK visitors annually by 2030 is bold but also reflects the growing appetite among British travellers for the authentic Jamaican experience.”

The Minister highlighted a multi-pronged approach to reaching the 500,000-visitor target, including expanding airlift from major UK cities; deepening partnerships with UK-based tour operators and travel agents; and using targeted digital and in-market campaigns tailored to UK audiences.

The strategic plan will also include leveraging Jamaica’s strong diaspora in the UK to encourage multi-generational travel and investing in destination development to offer new and immersive experiences for visitors.

Minister Bartlett emphasized that while the UK is currently Jamaica’s third-largest source market, “the time is ripe to accelerate our efforts and claim a greater share of outbound travel from the UK – especially among experience-driven travellers, repeat visitors, and first-time explorers looking for sun, culture, and connection.”

The push to reach 500,000 UK arrivals is part of the Minister’s broader strategy of welcoming 8million visitors and earn USD10billion, which positions tourism as a catalyst for inclusive economic growth and community development.

“With more UK visitors comes greater opportunity for jobs, for investment, and for showcasing Jamaica to the world,” Bartlett added. “We are not just increasing numbers – we are expanding possibilities for Jamaicans across the island.”

UK arrivals to Jamaica have rebounded significantly post-pandemic, bolstered by increased flight frequency and rising demand. British travellers consistently rank Jamaica as the top Caribbean destination for its music, food, natural beauty, and warm hospitality.

“We are encouraged by the upward trend and are putting the right strategies in place to sustain and grow it,” said Donovan White, Director of Tourism. “This new target aligns with our renewed marketing push across the UK and source markets in general.”

Last year UK arrivals grew by 11% with 230,783 visitors arriving in Jamaica. continued growth in airlift for 2026 and beyond is also expected as our partners confidently increase rotations.

