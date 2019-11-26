Hyatt Hotels unveils ambitious 2020 expansion plans

Hyatt Hotels has revealed more than 20 new luxury hotels and resorts are expected to join its portfolio worldwide by the end of 2020.

The additions include new properties under the Park Hyatt, Andaz, Alila, Grand Hyatt, Miraval and the Unbound Collection by Hyatt brands.

As part of this global expansion, the Unbound Collection by Hyatt brand is seeing its strongest growth to date in Europe.

Upcoming hotels include distinctive properties like Great Scotland Yard, the location of London’s former metropolitan police headquarters, expected to open on December 9th; and the majestic Hôtel du Palais Biarritz, the former imperial residence of Napoleon III, which is due to reopen in June after an extensive renovation.

“With our growth acceleration in the luxury segment, we will have the opportunity to care for more travellers around the globe through a range of differentiated high-end experiences,” said Mark Vondrasek, chief commercial officer, Hyatt.

“We’re excited to expand into new markets and enhance the global footprint of our brands, giving our guests and members additional ways to connect with our luxury offerings in places where they want to be.”

Celebrating its 40th anniversary in 2020, the Park Hyatt brand is also a key contributor to Hyatt’s luxury portfolio growth, with five Park Hyatt hotels expected to open by 2020 in Doha, Qatar; Jakarta, Indonesia; Niseko, Japan; Suzhou, China; and Auckland, New Zealand.

“Across Europe, Africa, the Middle East, as well as Southwest Asia, luxury properties account for over a third (35 percent) of our portfolio,” said Peter Fulton, group president – EAME SWA, Hyatt.

“Europe in particular, with its unique and historic architecture, represents a natural home for the Unbound Collection by Hyatt brand, and as we expand with our lifestyle and independent brands, we are confident our new offerings will cater to high-end travellers who are seeking an unprecedented stay.”

Other announcements include the expansion of the Alila brand, with three luxury resorts expected to open in Switzerland, Malaysia and Oman.

In addition, six Andaz branded luxury lifestyle properties are due to open in Dubai, UAE; Prague, Czech Republic; Bali, Indonesia; Shenzhen and Xiamen in China, and Palm Springs, California, offering distinctively local experiences and creative design within open, barrier-free spaces.

The Grand Hyatt brand is also set to continue to steadily grow with new openings in Hefei and the Shenzhou Peninsula in China, Kuwait, Gurgaon in India, Jeju in South Korea, and Nashville, Tennessee, along with the first Grand Hyatt hotel in Al Khobar, Saudi Arabia.

Known for its bold and vibrant architecture and welcoming service, Hyatt’s largest luxury brand, Grand Hyatt, celebrates the iconic in small details and magnificent moments.