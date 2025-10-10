JCTI Partners with Toronto Metropolitan University to Boost Tourism Workforce

Pictured: Seated, Minister of Tourism, Hon Edmund Bartlett (C) with Roberta Iannacito-Provenzano, Provost and Vice-President, Academic, Toronto Metropolitan University (TMU) (L) and Cynthia Holmes, Dean, Ted Rogers School of Management, TMU. Sharing in the moment are standing L-R, Donovan White, Director of Tourism, Donnette Chin-Loy, Chancellor TMU and Angella Bennett, Regional Director, Canada. The occasion was the tour of the University to discuss tourism opportunities and partnership.

Minister of Tourism, Hon Edmund Bartlett, has announced that initial discussions have started to have the Jamaica Centre of Tourism Innovation (JCTI) and Toronto Metropolitan University (TMU) collaborate to develop comprehensive training and certification programs for tourism professionals across Jamaica.

This groundbreaking partnership will aim to strengthen the capabilities of Jamaica’s tourism workforce by providing world-class professional development opportunities that align with international industry standards. The collaboration will leverage TMU’s extensive expertise in hospitality and tourism education alongside JCTI’s deep understanding of the Caribbean tourism landscape.

“This partnership represents a significant milestone in our commitment to building a highly skilled, globally competitive tourism workforce,” said Minister of Tourism, Hon Edmund Bartlett. “By working with Toronto Metropolitan University, we’re bringing internationally recognized training standards to Jamaica while ensuring our programs reflect the unique strengths of Caribbean hospitality.”

This announcement follows a tour and meeting with the Minister and his team and TMU Executives at the University on Tuesday October 7, 2025.

While in its infancy, the collaboration will look at developing specialized training modules in areas including customer service excellence and sustainable tourism practices. Tourism workers at all levels—from frontline staff to management—will have access to certification programs designed to enhance their skills and career advancement opportunities.

“We are ensuring human capital development at the highest level for our workers who are at the heart of tourism. When they are trained and certified it will not only professionalize the sector, but it will allow them to earn and demand more,” added Minister of Tourism, Hon Edmund Bartlett.

TMU brings decades of experience in tourism education and has established itself as a leader in innovative, practice-based learning. The university’s Ted Rogers School of Hospitality and Tourism Management is renowned for its industry partnerships and commitment to excellence in education.

“We are looking forward to collaborating with the Jamaica Centre of Tourism Innovation to create meaningful learning opportunities for tourism professionals,” said [TMU representative]. “This partnership allows us to share knowledge and best practices while learning from Jamaica’s rich tourism heritage and innovative approaches to hospitality.”

Both institutions are committed to ensuring the development of a successful programme. This collaboration underscores Jamaica’s ongoing commitment to tourism excellence and workforce development as critical pillars of the nation’s economic growth strategy.