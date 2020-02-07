Appelbaum to lead San Clemente Palace Kempinski

Kempinski Hotels has appointed Richard Appelbaum as general manager at San Clemente Palace Kempinski Venice.

Appelbaum joins the urban resort palace on its private island in the lagoon of Venice from Istanbul, where he held the position as chief executive officer Divan Group.

His international career spans over 30 years, having held management positions with international luxury hotel operators in the Middle East and south-east Asia, including in Singapore and Jakarta.

Appelbaum has also worked in Mauritius and the USA, as well as in Europe within Germany and the United Kingdom.

Starting his career in the hospitality industry in 1991 at the Mainz Hilton, Germany, he has a strong food and beverage background.

“It is a great honour to join San Clemente Palace Kempinski team as general manager and it is truly one of the most interesting properties I’ve been working at so far.

“Words are definitely not enough to fully describe this unique and charming resort on its private island,” commented Appelbaum on his appointment.

“Everyone who visits this top luxury hotel for the first time will definitely agree.

“It is an island that needs to be experienced to indulge the cultural heritage surrounded by breath taking gardens overlooking the lagoon of Venice and San Marco square.

“San Clemente Palace Kempinski nestles perfectly into the picture and is the ideal location to unwind and to start exploring Venice.”

A German national, Appelbaum speaks French and English in addition to his German mother tongue.

