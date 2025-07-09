Bellagio and Major Food Group Set to Begin a New Chapter of Las Vegas Fine Dining

This fall, two of the most acclaimed forces in hospitality— Bellagio Resort & Casino and Major Food Group—will unveil CARBONE Riviera, an extraordinary new expression of the CARBONE brand, devoted to the art of seafood at the highest level. Set against the unrivaled backdrop of the Fountains of Bellagio, the restaurant is poised to become the culinary crown jewel of Las Vegas.

Created by Major Food Group co-founders Mario Carbone, Jeff Zalaznick and Rich Torrisi, in partnership with MGM Resorts International, CARBONE Riviera is not simply a new concept—it is an evolution of a globally celebrated institution. Rooted in the legacy of CARBONE and its acclaimed interpretation of Italian-American dining, CARBONE Riviera translates that signature vision into a seafood-driven experience. Located in the former Picasso space - one of Las Vegas’s most storied dining rooms - the restaurant marks the beginning of a new chapter in a space renowned for culinary excellence.

“Major Food Group has built a first-class culinary empire and is the perfect partner to help us bring to life a truly one-of-one experience in such a treasured location,” said MGM Resorts Chief Content, Hospitality & Development Officer Ari Kastrati. “The luxury dining experiences created by Mario, Rich and Jeff have gained significant attention from guests globally. Their ability to generate strong, on-going interest with their offerings to discerning diners is noteworthy.”

Major Food Group Co-Founder Jeff Zalaznick said, “It is a tremendous honor to carry forward the incredible legacy of The Strip’s most important dining room with CARBONE Riviera, a new member of the CARBONE family that we have dreamed about creating for many, many years. At last, thanks to our esteemed partners at Bellagio, we have found the perfect home for what will be the greatest seafood restaurant in the United States.”

Designed by the internationally renowned Martin Brudnizki, CARBONE Riviera opens with a grand seafood display—an ice-laden centerpiece showcasing delicacies flown in daily from the world’s premier purveyors. Towering with whole Dungeness and king crabs, oysters, langoustines, ricci di mare (sea urchin), razor clams and more, the display sets the stage for a menu defined by abundance, elegance and precision.

At the heart of the experience is an extraordinary whole fish program, executed with the signature ceremony and flair that defines CARBONE. From salt-baked branzino to grilled Dover sole, each preparation is presented tableside by captains trained in the brand’s hallmark style of theatrical yet refined service. The vast and varied menu also will include Chef Mario Carbone’s Spicy Lobster Meatballs, delicately cooked seafood of exceptional provenance, and an incredible selection of pastas such as a two-pound Lobster Pasta—anchored, of course, by the iconic Spicy Rigatoni Vodka.

True to Major Food Group’s DNA, hospitality at CARBONE Riviera will be led by charismatic captains who guide the experience with polish and personality, ensuring every guest encounter feels as celebratory as it is seamless.

Along with world-class cuisine and hospitality, Bellagio will debut a new guest experience with a luxury Riva mini yacht. The specialty, 33-foot open powerboat, part of the Riva “Anniversario” collection, is one of only 18 that have been produced, quickly making each unit a collector’s item for the ultimate boat enthusiast. Now, for the first time in the resort’s history, guests can ride around Bellagio’s Lago di Como in one of the most elegant water vessels in the world while enjoying breathtaking, front row views of the Fountains of Bellagio.

Major Food Group Co-Founder Mario Carbone added, “This is without exaggeration one of the most important, not to mention gorgeous, restaurant spaces in America - to say it is an honor to be its latest steward does not do this moment justice. We at Major Food Group take tremendous pride in carrying forward storied culinary legacies. At Bellagio, we will have the chance to create a dazzling new sibling to our iconic CARBONE, as well as a new chapter for the city’s dining culture with a timeless yet thrilling concept. We intend for CARBONE Riviera to be the culmination of the decades we have dedicated to our craft.”

Additional details will be revealed in the coming months as CARBONE Riviera is brought to life.