L’Occitane Wins Hospitality Award for Sustainable Luxury Amenities

L’Occitane en Provence has once again established itself as a leader in luxury hotel amenities, earning the title of Best Luxury Hotel Amenities Brand in North America by the prestigious Luxury Lifestyle Awards. The brand has also been recognised by the same organisation as the Best Luxury Hotel Amenities Brand in Europe for 2025, underscoring its global influence and commitment to elevating guest experiences across continents.

These accolades are a powerful testament to L’Occitane en Provence’s unwavering dedication to transforming ordinary hotel stays into extraordinary sensory journeys. Rooted in Provence, the brand has been bringing together tradition and innovation for over 25 years, to create luxurious, sensorial guest experiences. Carefully curated amenities inspired by nature, provide moments of indulgence and comfort, staying true to the company’s mission: to bring a touch of Provence’s savoir faire to discerning travellers worldwide.

This year also marks a pivotal milestone for L’OCCITANE Group - two years as a Certified B Corporation™. The certification signifies more than a badge; it reflects the company’s commitment to ethical, sustainable business practices. The Group’s sustainability initiatives extend across its entire supply chain through the #NotJustSuppliers programme. Over 600 partners - representing 65% of global procurement - are vetted and aligned with L’OCCITANE Group’s rigorous Code of Business Conduct, reinforcing responsible sourcing and environmental stewardship. The company is also nearing its ambitious goal of 100% renewable electricity, having reached 97% by the end of 2024, further underscoring its commitment to a greener future.

Two new luxurious hotel amenities ranges are being introduced during 2025 by L’Occitane en Provence, designed exclusively for premium four and five-star hotels. The first, Jasmin Bergamote (Jasmine Bergamot), offers a delicate, radiant scent - a harmonious blend of sweet jasmine and fresh bergamot that uplifts and invigorates. The scent opens with vibrant notes of bergamot and mandarin, leads into a floral heart of jasmine and lemon leaves, and concludes with a sophisticated woody base of cedar and sandalwood. Meanwhile, the second range, Lavande Blanche (White Lavender), draws inspiration from the lush, mesmerising landscape of Provence. Infused with white lavender essential oil and white musk, it provides a calming and aromatic experience, with a scent reminiscent of freshly laundered Provençal linen.

The two ranges are available in new sustainable 400ml dispensers with one-litre refill bottles for shower gel, shampoo, conditioner, hand wash, and body lotion. Jasmin Bergamote also features 30ml and 50ml amenities, and a 50g solid soap.

Demonstrating L’Occitane en Provence’s dedication to sustainability and guest comfort, both ranges highlight eco-conscious design through the use of 100% recycled and recyclable PETR refill bottles.

Camille Vautier, Global Hospitality Director of L’Occitane en Provence, said: ‘We are truly honoured to receive this prestigious award from Luxury Lifestyle Awards. At L’Occitane en Provence, we are deeply committed to offering sensorial experiences that reflect the richness of our Provencal heritage. This recognition is a testament to the passion and dedication of our teams, and we’re grateful to be celebrated alongside such inspiring industry leaders.’

‘This award is a true celebration of excellence,’ said Alexander Chetchikov, President of the World Luxury Chamber of Commerce. ‘L’Occitane en Provence has elevated the standards of guest experience through innovation, craftsmanship, and attention to detail.’

To find out more, visit https://www.loccitane.com/en-us/.