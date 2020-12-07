Kreuzpaintner appointed head of sales for Lufthansa Group

Stefan Kreuzpaintner will assume responsibility for the worldwide sales activities of Lufthansa, Swiss, Austrian Airlines and Brussels Airlines in January.

In addition, Kreuzpaintner will join the executive board of Lufthansa Airlines as chief commercial officer at the beginning of 2021, assuming responsibility for the Munich hub of Lufthansa Airlines.

In addition to his commercial responsibilities, he will take the lead for station and cabin crew management, the sustainable development of the hub and cooperation with Munich Airport.

Kreuzpaintner succeeds Heike Birlenbach as head of sales, who takes over the newly created resort customer experience Lufthansa Group Airlines next month.

In this role, she will develop innovative offers and bundle the topics of in-flight and ground products along the travel chain, end-to-end digital customer experience, clear and comprehensible customer information and worldwide customer servicing.

Before joining Lufthansa, Kreuzpaintner studied international management at the University of Maastricht in the Netherlands.

In 2003 he received his doctorate from the University of St. Gallen, Switzerland.

Kreuzpaintner reports directly to Harry Hohmeister, executive board member Lufthansa Group commercial passenger airlines.