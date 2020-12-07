Qatar Airways to return to Haneda on Friday

Qatar Airways will resume three-weekly flights to Tokyo Haneda, Japan, this week.

ADVERTISEMENT

Services to the capital city of Japan will be operated from December 11th by the Boeing 777 offering 42 flatbed seats in business class, and 312 seats in economy.

The airline also currently operates seven-weekly flights between Tokyo Narita and Doha.

Thomas Scruby, vice president, Pacific, Qatar Airways, said: “We are thrilled to resume operations to Tokyo Haneda, as part of our network rebuilding efforts in the Asia-Pacific region.

“This resumption will provide further global connectivity to our Japanese passengers.”